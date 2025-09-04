Swizz Beatz Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors With Alicia Keys After 15 Years Together

Swizz Beatz is making it clear: he and Alicia Keys are still going strong.

The 46-year-old music producer responded directly to recent rumors claiming he and his wife of 15 years, Alicia Keys, were headed for divorce.

In a comment posted on Instagram on Sept. 1, Swizz joked, "Everybody knew we was Divorced but us," after The Shade Room shared a video of the couple dancing together during their anniversary vacationk, ENews reported.

He continued, "We found out on our 15yr anniversary vacation," adding, "People rather believe fake gossip instead of the truth because they're miserable we have nothing to do with that !!! Bless up !!"

The rumors began earlier this summer when YouTuber Misstee claimed that Swizz had cheated, fathered a child outside the marriage, and that Alicia had filed for divorce.

The discussion drew wider notice after radio host Rickey Smiley mentioned it on air, sparking questions among fans about the couple's relationship.

However, Swizz's lighthearted response on social media — paired with a recent video of the two laughing and dancing — shows the couple is still very much united.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Mark 15 Years With Tokyo Getaway

According to People, Alicia Keys, 44, also expressed her love during their anniversary celebration.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on July 31, she wrote, "We are sublime. Devoted. Longer than time. You are mine. I am yours... Forever yours. Completely. What a time. What a time. We are sublime." She ended her message with, "15 years of magic!!! And we're just getting started."

Swizz posted his own tribute that same day, featuring moments from their anniversary trip to Tokyo. "Positive vibes only," he captioned the post. "Blessings and endless love !!! We wish you endless love and happiness. THE DEANS 15th."

Alicia replied in the comments, writing, "I adore you beyond words my king!! We are more connected than ever!! Forever more."

The two originally crossed paths in the 1990s but did not begin their relationship until 2008.

The pair wed in July 2010 and are parents to two boys, Egypt, 14, and Genesis, 10.

Alicia is also stepmother to Swizz's three children from previous relationships: Prince Nasir, 24, Kasseem Jr., 18, and Nicole, 17.

Earlier in 2025, Alicia paid tribute to Swizz at the Grammy Awards while receiving the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, calling him her husband, soulmate, and greatest supporter.