Swizz Beatz marked a big moment for his son Kasseem Dean Jr. on Sunday. The proud dad shared on Instagram that Kasseem was accepted into New York University (NYU) while he simultaneously celebrated his 18th birthday.

In fact, the congratulatory post features several photos and videos of the whole family celebrating together — that includes Alicia Keys, Swizz's wife, and Mashonda Tifrere, his ex-wife and Kasseem Jr.'s mom, all together for the happy moment.

"This is what we all do it for in real life," Swizz explains. "Today we celebrate the 18th Bday of Kasseem JR... We also celebrated him going to NYU.

He joyously adds, "The amazing part was he didn't know he was accepted; we saved the news for his Bday. Blessings to all the parents going hard for the future aka the Kids."

Swizz also says, "Happy Birthday @yayachronicles, we can't wait to see you take over King."

The celebration shows how far the family has come — Swizz Beatz married Alicia Keys in 2010, the same year he finalized his divorce from Mashonda Tifrere.

Swizz and Mashonda share Kasseem Jr. — previously, the timing of the new marriage caused rumors that Swizz and Alicia's relationship had overlapped with his previous one.

But the family's work has paid off. In 2018, Alicia Keys shared how proud she is of their progress, saying in a joint interview alongside Swizz and Mashonda, "Our family is one big, beautiful family. We're doing Thanksgiving and holidays together; we're doing birthday celebrations together. It is a beautiful partnership."

The family's journey also inspired Alicia Keys' 2016 song "Blended Family (What You Do for Love)." The song's music video includes Kasseem Jr., his siblings and his parents.

Mashonda shared her experience in her book Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family, which includes contributions from Swizz and Alicia.