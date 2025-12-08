50 Cent Suggests He Did ABC Interview Solely So Diddy Could Watch in Jail, Calls Disgraced Mogul His 'Favorite Villain'

Rapper-producer 50 Cent continues to stir the conversation about his docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," adding new intrigue to his ongoing public commentary about Diddy.

Though the G-Unit mogul has repeatedly denied the project is a result of any personal vendetta, his latest social media post suggests he isn't backing away from using humor-and provocation-to keep the spotlight on the Bad Boy founder.

According to HotNewHipHop, 50 Cent reposted an online claim which said that he conducted an interview with ABC because it is "one of the few stations [Diddy is] allowed to watch in prison." The post read, "Finding out 50 Cent agreed to do an interview with ABC news station only because it's one of the few stations they're allowed to watch in prison. He's a menace.I thought about it, what's wrong with that ?"

ABC has been a major platform promoting "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," which 50 Cent executive produced. The series has generated widespread debate in the hip-hop community, as some have naturally questioned the rapper's motivations.

As HotNewHipHop noted, 50 Cent comes off consistently to make it a point that Combs hears from him directly.

50 Cent addressed longstanding rumors about his relationship to Diddy during the ABC interview itself. Before including the quote, a neutral sentence set the context.

He said he never viewed Diddy as someone he had real conflict with, noting that despite talk of a decades-long feud, they never had personal issues, and he even worked with Diddy's sons on separate television projects. He added that any perception of danger came from what others pointed out, not from their own interactions.

HotNewHipHop also pointed out 50 Cent's recent interview with GQ, in which he further elaborated on his take regarding the allegations against Combs.

50 Cent said that silence in the industry could make it seem like everyone is comfortable with the situation, arguing that Combs' influence likely kept many from speaking out. He added that he didn't create the docuseries himself and chose qualified filmmakers to ensure it stayed unbiased, noting that if he had driven the agenda, the focus would have been very different.

While 50 Cent also joked online that Diddy sent him flowers, no confirmation has surfaced. Whether Combs actually viewed the ABC interview is anyone's guess, but 50 Cent seems determined to make sure his commentary reaches its intended audience—one way or another.