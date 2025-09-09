Coldplay Scandal Fallout: Andrew Cabot Responds to Kristin Cabot's Divorce Filing

Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum, has officially responded to the divorce filing made by his wife, Kristin Cabot, following the viral Coldplay concert scandal that sparked widespread attention online.

A spokesperson for Andrew told People on Sept. 8 that the couple had quietly separated "several weeks before the Coldplay concert", where Kristin was seen on the stadium jumbotron getting close with her boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

The viral moment set off speculation about her marriage, but Andrew's team says the relationship was already over.

A spokesperson shared that Kristin and her partner had already begun the process of separating before the events of that evening unfolded.

"Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they've always valued."

According to the NY Post, Kristin, 52, has officially filed for divorce, according to court documents submitted on August 13 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Ex-Astronomer HR exec Kristin Cabot’s husband drops shocking twist after Coldplay kiss cam scandal https://t.co/SG5trFLtbC pic.twitter.com/SsZ1gOv6Md — Page Six (@PageSix) September 9, 2025

Kristin Cabot Quits Job After Viral Coldplay Kiss-Cam Moment

The next hearing is set for November 26 in family court. Kristin and Andrew have no children together, though Andrew has two children from a previous marriage.

The Coldplay scandal erupted in July when Kristin, then the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, was seen on the kiss-cam cozying up to Byron during the band's concert, ENews reported.

Just a week after the video went viral, Kristin stepped down from her position.

"She has resigned," a company representative confirmed at the time. Five days earlier, Astronomer also announced that Byron had resigned after failing to meet the company's standards of conduct.

While Andrew has kept quiet publicly, his ex-wife, Julia Cabot, spoke out in a recent Daily Mail interview. She said Andrew appeared unaffected by the incident, stating, "Her life is nothing to do with me," when she texted him after the concert footage surfaced.

Julia added, "He's not a nice person. Now something not nice happened to him." She also suggested that both Kristin and Andrew may have been trying to protect their public image by claiming the separation was already in progress.

Others close to the family remain skeptical, pointing out that the couple had recently purchased a $2.2 million home together and were seen acting lovingly not long before the scandal.