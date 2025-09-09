Harry Styles' Fast-Moving Fling With Zoë Kravitz Has Friends Saying 'He Never Settles'

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been getting a lot of attention with their successive sightings in various cities and countries over the past month, sparking rumors about their whirlwind love affair.

In August, the 31-year-old singer and 36-year-old actress were spotted hand in hand in Rome. Shortly after that, the pair were photographed in Brooklyn strolling side by side, dressed in almost matching black tops and low-rise jeans.

A music insider who has worked with Styles said his decision to be openly affectionate signals the relationship isn't casual.

"I feel like they've gone from 0-60," the insider told reporter Rob Shuter. "Harry wouldn't have gone public with Zoë if it wasn't anything. (But) it's very new and fresh, and they're just having fun."

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz holding hands in coordinated outfits while out on a coffee run? My dream date, cute 😭 pic.twitter.com/X7WWZpGnq0 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) September 5, 2025

Concerns About the Speed

Despite the chemistry, Kravitz's friends reportedly worry about Styles' track record. "Harry's magnetic, he's fun, but he's never been a one-woman man," a source revealed. "Zoë should know he doesn't settle — he moves on when the excitement fades."

Another insider described Styles' dating history as driven by adrenaline. "He loves the chase and the spectacle," they said. "But lasting love? Not his style."

Kravitz broke up with Channing Tatum in 2024, after being together for three years and marrying just a year prior. Kristina also had a short fling with Noah Centineo this year.

There are those who question whether the pronounced love life is the right moment for Styles, as he is still on his 2022 album. Some observers wonder whether the high-profile romance is good timing for Styles, who hasn't released an album since 2022. A music source told Shuter, "Harry's got new music lined up for 2026. A high-profile fling keeps him in the headlines. He's done this before. It's textbook Harry."

Fans shouldn't expect Styles to confirm anything soon. "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," he told Rolling Stone in 2022. He added that being photographed doesn't equal a public relationship.

Styles' 'Happiest' Period

However, another insider revealed Styles is in a content phase of his life after beginning a romance with Kravitz.

A source told Page Six, "It's so hard to date as a celebrity... Harry wouldn't have gone public with Zoë if it wasn't anything. It's very new and fresh and they're just having fun." Another insider added, "This is the happiest Harry has ever been, he's just having a great time."