Harry Styles Expands Lifestyle Brand Into $16M Global Empire, Diversifying Beyond Music

Harry Styles, 31, has grown his lifestyle brand Pleasing into a global enterprise worth more than $16 million.

His company sells clothing, fragrances, and personal care products, including adult toys. Financial filings show the company brought in $12.2 million in 2023. Styles earned an additional $6.5 million from brand partnerships with Gucci, Apple, and Pepsi, along with royalties from his music catalog.

Most sales came from international fans, with the U.K. contributing roughly $290,000.

An industry source described the brand's performance to Radar Online, "The business looks lighthearted on the surface, but the margins are extremely strong."

They added, "Harry's vibrators are sold out worldwide, and the lubricants barely stay on shelves."

Styles' personal life has drawn attention alongside his business.

He and Kravitz, 36, were spotted at a London restaurant. One witness told The Sun, "Harry and Zoë were snogging like teenagers. They didn't seem to care who saw them."

Days later, they were photographed walking arm in arm in Rome.

Another source added, "She and Harry walked in together – it was definitely a date, they make a gorgeous couple." A separate insider noted, "It's still early, but Harry looks very comfortable with Zoë – she brings out his playful side."

Friends say Styles is serious about the relationship. One claimed, "Harry is ready for something serious. He has the money, the brand, and the time now that he's not touring. Zoë fits right into that picture."

Pleasing's Global Reach and Strategy

Financial filings indicate that all income from Pleasing flows into Erskine Records Limited, Styles' London-based holding company. Alongside the $12.2 million in turnover, he collected $857,998 in royalties and $1.5 million in recording income in 2023.

Analysts describe him as one of the most internationally bankable British musicians of his generation.

Styles has focused on a market that many artists avoid. "Harry has cracked a market few artists dare enter. He's laughing all the way to the bank, and Zoë is now laughing with him," a confidant said.

Insiders also note that Kravitz admires Styles' approach to building a business around intimacy. "There's definitely chemistry between them and they're loving spending time together promoting the movie," one witness said of recent appearances.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, the former 1D star has a net worth of $130 million.