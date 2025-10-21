Taylor Swift Accused of Attempting to Buy Out Another Couple's Wedding for Her Lucky Number 13

Rumors are circulating that Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, have made an unusual request to another couple in Rhode Island in order to secure a wedding date tied to Swift's favorite number, 13.

According to reports from Daily Mail and podcasts including "After Work Drinks," the couple allegedly offered to pay for another pair's entire wedding and honeymoon to move their nuptials, freeing up the coveted date of June 13, 2026.

Swift, 35, and Kelce, 36, announced their engagement in August, a date fans noted fell exactly 13 days after Swift's August 13 appearance on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

On that show, Kelce humorously pointed out how his jersey number, 87, combined with Swift's lucky number 13, equaled 100, to which Swift responded, "part of the numerology of why we're dating."

Lucky Number 13 and Rhode Island Ties

The singer has long embraced the number 13, citing it as a personal charm linked to her success and milestones, from her first gold album to her No.1 songs.

Fans have speculated that her wedding would align with this numerology, particularly since the 13th is the only Saturday that year near Swift's $17 million Rhode Island home in Westerly.

The area is not new to Swift, as she has been holding her yearly Fourth of July "Taymerica" parties there with different groups of celebrities.

The location of the party is estimated by some insiders to be The Breakers, a 70-room Newport mansion that was built in 1895 by Cornelius Vanderbilt II.

The mansion which has 48 bedrooms, 27 fireplaces, a billiard room, and a music room, all on 13 acres is valued at about $500 million.

Besides that, the Ocean House Hotel, which is even nearer to Swift's place, is the next possible location that has been referred to. Both are considered among Rhode Island's most prestigious wedding locations.

However, officials from both venues have denied the claims. Gary Ruff, spokesperson for the Preservation Society of Newport County, which manages The Breakers, stated, according to Perez Hilton, "Taylor Swift is not getting married at the Breakers," while representatives from Ocean House emphasized that the hotel would not allow a contracted wedding date to be purchased or swapped by another party.

Rumors and Social Buzz

The speculation gained traction on social media platforms and celebrity podcasts. Hosts Grace O'Neill and Isabelle Truman of "After Work Drinks" shared a DM from someone claiming a couple had received an offer to move their wedding date for Swift.

The couple allegedly declined, reportedly stating they had no interest in changing their plans despite the financial incentive.

The Daily Mail also contacted a groom with a wedding scheduled in Newport on June 13, who said, "We are getting married at a different venue – but I would love to have that money myself! If she called me up, I certainly would move our wedding. But it's not us."

Online celebrity news accounts, including Deuxmoi, have dismissed the story as unlikely. A post from the account stated, "There would be such iron-clad NDAs in place... Think this is an urban legend. I don't know how it started. I don't know if it's a red herring or if her team started it to see if there's a leak. There's no chance it could be true, in my opinion."