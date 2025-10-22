Lil Wayne Accused of Sabotage: Ex-Lawyer Ron Sweeney Says Reports He Lost Suit Are 'False and Misleading'

In an on-the-record interview with AllHipHop, longtime entertainment attorney Ron Sweeney has disputed reports that his lawsuit against Lil Wayne has been dismissed, claiming his case is "still very much alive."

Sweeney, who had been Lil Wayne's lawyer for over a decade and was a central figure in the rapper's protracted legal struggle with Cash Money Records, released a statement after internet rumors swirled that he had lost the case and had been required to pay the Grammy-winning rapper $20 million.

Forbes noted that, Sweeney has represented top names such as Eazy-E and Sean "Diddy" Combs, and brokered a record settlement between Lil Wayne, Cash Money, and Universal Music Group for a reported sum of more than $100 million.

Correcting the misinformation, Sweeney said, "Contrary to some reports, the court did not dismiss my lawsuit against Lil Wayne nor was I ordered to pay him $20 Million Dollars." He also clarified, as per LAW, "In January of 2023, the New York Court of Appeals dismissed Wayne's $20 Million dollar lawsuit against me and said that his lawsuit against me was meritless."

AllHipHop said, Sweeney proceeded to state that Wayne's camp instituted a meritless suit that damaged his reputation. "At Wayne's direction, his attorneys filed a baseless lawsuit aimed at attacking my name and reputation without doing any due diligence whatsoever," he stated. "Among the false claims, I was accused of receiving an additional 10% from the settlement of the Cash Money Universal lawsuit. The truth is, I negotiated with the litigator to reduce Wayne's litigation costs by 10%, saving him tens of millions of dollars in the process."

He added, "I sued Wayne for the money owed me for work that I completed on his behalf as an attorney, personal manager, and as a record executive for Young Money Records – one of the most successful labels in the industry."

Sweeney, who was self-described as "from the streets of South Central LA," stressed his values of integrity and loyalty when he said, "I was taught that your word is your bond. I gave my word, and I delivered for Wayne."

Ending his statement, he reaffirmed his belief in the disposition of his case. "My case against Wayne is still very much alive and is heading towards a jury trial. The overwhelming evidence and my witnesses will substantiate all of my claims," he stated.

The disagreement between Sweeney and Lil Wayne extends to their prolonged professional relationship, which started while Wayne was fighting Cash Money co-founder Bryan "Birdman" Williams on paying him royalties and ownership rights. As the case approaches trial, Sweeney insists that he anticipates a jury to validate his right to be paid for his years of work.