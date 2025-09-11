Bad Bunny Speaks Out on Why His World Tour Won't Stop in the US

Bad Bunny says his decision to keep his global tour outside the United States comes down to safety concerns, not a lack of love for his fans.

Speaking with i-D magazine, the Puerto Rican star said he worried Immigration and Customs Enforcement might target his audiences.

"There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate," he said, adding that he has performed there many times and "all of them have been magnificent."

His ongoing "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" World Tour includes 57 shows across 23 cities in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

He pointed out that U.S. fans who want to see him still have options. "People from the U.S. could come here to see the show," he said, encouraging Puerto Ricans and Latinos in the States to travel abroad.

But the threat of immigration enforcement loomed too large for him to ignore. "Like, f**king ICE could be outside [my concert]," he admitted, describing conversations with his team about the risk.

Bad Bunny explains why his sold-out world tour is skipping the U.S. despite it being one of his biggest markets:



“There was the issue of like, f*cking ICE could be outside my concert. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.” pic.twitter.com/WBIntVv2RN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2025

Read more: Bad Bunny to Take Over Colbert and Seth Meyers Same Night Amid Puerto Rico Residency and Happy Gilmore 2 Hype

Latin Musicians Spoke Out

Bad Bunny has been outspoken about ICE for months.

In June, he posted video of what he said was an ICE raid in Puerto Rico, calling the agents "mother******s" and urging them to "leave the people alone."

The post came as raids across the island resulted in more than 500 arrests since January, most involving Dominicans, NPR reported.

His comments add to a growing chorus of artists criticizing immigration crackdowns. Becky G called the arrests "an attack on our democracy" and said those targeted "are human beings with RIGHTS."

Junior H wrote, "No one is illegal in stolen land," pledging proceeds from his clothing line to help families with legal costs.

Eva Longoria labeled the raids "inhumane," and Kim Kardashian said seeing families "ripped from their families in inhumane ways" demands speaking out.