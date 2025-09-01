Offset Breaks Silence on Viral Moment with 6'8 Amazonian IG Model, Calls Out Clout Chasing

Offset pushed back Sunday against suggestions he was intimidated by a 6-foot-8 Instagram model in a viral Las Vegas clip, calling the episode an attempt to generate attention.

The Migos rapper, promoting his new album Kiari, responded to social media speculation after a short video showed him walking away from Angel Fernandez as she stood and towered over him on a casino floor. In posts and interviews, Offset said he left because he did not want to be used "for a reel for clout," and later added, "Clout sucks."

The footage circulated widely on blogs and social media, prompting commentary about the encounter and renewed scrutiny of Offset's personal life. Fernandez, who has gained a large following in part because of her height, drew attention after the clip surfaced.

Offset framed his remarks not as an attack on Fernandez but as criticism of the mechanics of internet fame. He said the single video could be turned into "gossip currency" that distorts context and benefits content creators while leaving the subject to manage fallout.

The rapper referenced ongoing media focus on his marriage to Cardi B and said the cycle of short-form clips and reposts often extracts value from celebrities without regard for consequences. "It's a one-sided exchange," Offset said, arguing that such moments are repackaged for clicks rather than understood.

Fernandez did not immediately comment on Offset's statements. Representatives for the rapper and the model did not return messages seeking additional comment.

Cardi B Blasts Pregnancy Rumors — Then Tweets "But AM I?"

In separate news, Rapper Cardi B denied reports that she is pregnant during an Instagram Live session Thursday, calling the speculation "stupid" and blaming asthma for her labored breathing, though she later posted on X in a way that left some followers uncertain.

The Grammynominated artist, whose legal name is Belcalis Almanzar, became the subject of pregnancy rumors after sharing a video of herself rapping in a black bodysuit and appearing at a recent court hearing in loose clothing while holding her midsection. During the Instagram Live, a fan suggested she was "30 weeks pregnant." Cardi B responded angrily, saying she was not pregnant and that she was out of breath because of asthma.

"'Look, 30 weeks pregnant?' No, you stupid b----. I'm just f--- out of breath 'cause I have asthma... Stop f---ing being f---ing funny in this b---- before you get motherf---ing blocked, b----. Stupid a-- comment, don't put that s--- on me, b----," she said in the live stream.

Hours later, Cardi B posted on X (formerly Twitter) a short message — "But AM I?" — accompanied by a GIF of Tokyo Toni raising her eyebrows, prompting renewed speculation among fans and tabloid outlets.

Cardi B and rapper Offset, born Kiari Cephus, are currently estranged. The couple share three children: daughter Kulture, born in 2018; son Wave, born in 2021; and daughter Blossom, born in 2024. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024.

The pregnancy rumors surfaced amid Cardi B's ongoing legal matter. A former security guard, Emani Ellis, has accused the rapper of assault in a lawsuit stemming from a 2020 incident. Ellis alleges Cardi B cut her face with a fingernail and spit on her; Cardi B's lawyer has countered that Ellis was the aggressor and that any physical contact was defensive, saying Cardi B feared for her unborn child at the time because she was pregnant during the 2020 incident.

Representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to requests for further comment Thursday. Ellis's attorneys did not return messages seeking comment.