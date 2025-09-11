BTS’ Record-Breaking ‘Dynamite’ Hits 2 Billion Views and Counting

BTS has just hit another massive milestone — their hit single "Dynamite" has officially surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube! It's the first BTS music video ever to reach that incredible number.

Released on August 20, 2020, the vibrant, feel-good video features RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook dancing through fun, colorful scenes — from cozy bedrooms to retro disco rooms and even a basketball court.

"Dynamite" marked a huge moment in BTS' journey as their first full English-language song, helping them connect with even more fans around the globe, especially during a time when the world really needed some joy.

"Dynamite" not only took over YouTube but also made major waves in the music world. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2020, becoming BTS' first chart-topping single in the US, Billboard reported.

The song held that spot for three weeks, earned a Grammy nomination in 2021, and was certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA in 2024.

DYNAMITE 2 BILLION ON YT#Dynamite2BillionViewsOnYT#Dynamite2B pic.twitter.com/mWxWzwGD4t — 🐣CB⁷🐋 Golden 💛 캔디 💜 / Apobangpo (@OneDayinBangtan) September 4, 2025

As of now, BTS has eight music videos with over 1 billion views. Following "Dynamite," their other high-viewed videos include:

"Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey – 1.8 billion

"DNA" – 1.6 billion

"MIC Drop" (Steve Aoki Remix) – 1.5 billion

"Idol" and "Fake Love" – 1.3 billion each

"Butter" and "Blood Sweat & Tears" – 1 billion each

Fans, known as ARMY, celebrated the milestone on social media with hashtags like #Dynamite2Billion trending worldwide.

According to PinkVilla, the news comes shortly after BTS confirmed that all members have completed their military service, a requirement in South Korea. In July, the group shared a video update announcing their comeback plans.

"Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music," BTS said in a message to fans. They also revealed their next group album will drop in spring 2026, followed by a world tour.

"This next album will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching it with the same excitement we had when we first started," the group added.