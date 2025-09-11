BTS' Record-Breaking 'Dynamite' Hits 2 Billion Views and Counting

BTS has just hit another massive milestone — their hit single "Dynamite" has officially surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube! It's the first BTS music video ever to reach that incredible number.

Released on August 20, 2020, the vibrant, feel-good video features RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook dancing through fun, colorful scenes — from cozy bedrooms to retro disco rooms and even a basketball court.

"Dynamite" marked a huge moment in BTS' journey as their first full English-language song, helping them connect with even more fans around the globe, especially during a time when the world really needed some joy.

"Dynamite" not only took over YouTube but also made major waves in the music world. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2020, becoming BTS' first chart-topping single in the US, Billboard reported.

The song held that spot for three weeks, earned a Grammy nomination in 2021, and was certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA in 2024.

BTS Confirms Comeback After All Members Complete Military Service

As of now, BTS has eight music videos with over 1 billion views. Following "Dynamite," their other high-viewed videos include:

"Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey – 1.8 billion

"DNA" – 1.6 billion

"MIC Drop" (Steve Aoki Remix) – 1.5 billion

"Idol" and "Fake Love" – 1.3 billion each

"Butter" and "Blood Sweat & Tears" – 1 billion each

Fans, known as ARMY, celebrated the milestone on social media with hashtags like #Dynamite2Billion trending worldwide.

According to PinkVilla, the news comes shortly after BTS confirmed that all members have completed their military service, a requirement in South Korea. In July, the group shared a video update announcing their comeback plans.

"Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music," BTS said in a message to fans. They also revealed their next group album will drop in spring 2026, followed by a world tour.

"This next album will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching it with the same excitement we had when we first started," the group added.

