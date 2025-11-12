BTS' RM Promises 'Exciting' New Music as Band Prepares for 2026 Return

BTS fans have reason to celebrate: the global superstars are officially preparing for a 2026 comeback.

In a Nov. 11 update on Weverse, leader RM shared that the band's new music is "coming out really well!!" He added, "Everyone's trying.

Please look forward to it," reassuring fans that the group is hard at work in the studio.

This upcoming album will be BTS's first full group release since 2020's "Be," and the band's return marks the end of a roughly two-year hiatus.

During that time, members Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and RM completed their mandatory South Korean military service and explored solo music projects, RollingStone reported.

Now reunited, they are combining these new experiences into fresh music for their fans, known as ARMY.

BTS has already hinted that the album will reflect each member's thoughts and creativity.

"Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started," the band shared earlier this year.

Alongside the release, a world tour is planned, promising fans across the globe a chance to see the band live.

🌟 WEVERSE



RM moment & post:

Above everything,

The music is coming out really well !!

Everyone is working hard.

Please look forward to it.

2026 BTS ARMY, let's do this* 🥳



✒️* Said cutely pic.twitter.com/UIjuSQwVmW — BTS News & Updates (@dalbitbangtan) November 11, 2025

BTS's RM Details 2026 Album Creation

According to Billboard, RM provided further details on the comeback timeline during October's W Korea's Love Your W event in Seoul.

"We have to keep preparing for the album — we'll shoot the album photos and film the music video," he said.

He asked fans to anticipate a late March 2026 release, marking a highly anticipated return to the stage and charts.

The Bangtan Boys have a history of breaking barriers in global music. RM highlighted the band's journey during a keynote at the APEC CEO Summit, recalling how BTS first expanded internationally.

"Trying to get on mainstream media through our music was like doing an experiment and a huge challenge," he said.

"We overcame those barriers. ARMY was the force that broke down those barriers. They use our music as the medium to carry out conversations that cross borders and languages."

Earlier this year, RM shared a personal note on social media about the creative process.

"Making something 'together' with these friends, I'm going to commit myself to this moment. I'm going to thank you. It's our next album. I hope that it will be a kind of beauty," he wrote, emphasizing the emotional connection BTS has with their music and fans.