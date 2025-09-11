Bad Bunny Leaves US Off His Tour Over Concerns About Immigration Raids

Bad Bunny is speaking out about his choice to leave the United States off his upcoming world tour. The Puerto Rican superstar says he's worried about immigration raids at his concerts.

In a new interview with i-D Magazine, the Grammy-winning artist confirmed that US cities will not be included in his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, which begins this November in the Dominican Republic.

"There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate," Bad Bunny explained, JustJared reported.

"All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I've enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US"

However, he shared one key concern: the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). "Like, f–king ICE could be outside [my concert]," he said. "It's something we were talking about and very concerned about."

Bad Bunny reveals he skipped the U.S. for his world tour in fear of ICE raiding his shows. pic.twitter.com/XZUpZ6vHBx — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 10, 2025

Bad Bunny Urges Fans to See Him in Puerto Rico, Not US

The 41-year-old artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was raised in Puerto Rico — a US territory.

He reminded fans that although he won't be touring mainland cities, Americans can still see him perform during his Puerto Rico residency.

"People from the US could come here to see the show," he said. "Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world."

According to TheHollywoodReporter, when asked directly if fears over deportation and immigration enforcement played a role in skipping US dates, he replied, "Man, honestly, yes."

This isn't the first time Bad Bunny has spoken out about ICE. In a past Instagram Story, the artist criticized immigration agents he claimed were operating in Puerto Rico, calling them out for arresting people instead of "letting the people alone and working."

Latin music festival Michelada Fest was canceled earlier this year, partly due to issues surrounding artist visas under the Trump administration.

Bad Bunny's tour kicks off on November 21 and will wrap up in July 2026 in Belgium.

Though fans in the US are disappointed, the artist is standing firm, saying safety and inclusion are more important than tour stops.

"I've performed [in the US] many times," he said. "But this time, things feel different."