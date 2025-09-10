Bad Bunny Breaks Record with 27 Nominations at 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards, set for October 23 and airing live on Telemundo, will be unlike any other at least in terms of nominations. Bad Bunny has shattered existing records by earning 27 nominations, the most ever received by a single artist in one year at the ceremony.

Read more: Danny Ocean Makes History at Premios Juventud 2025 as Rival to Bad Bunny in Nominations

With 27 nods, Bad Bunny has set a new standard surpassing past record-holders such as Ozuna, who previously held the single-year nomination high with 23. This boom reflects not just one strong release but widespread dominance across multiple formats, including Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Top Latin Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Several of his singles also earned multiple nominations in Hot Latin Song categories.

Leading Nominees in 2025

Following close behind:

Fuerza Regida , the California regional-mexican group, logged 15 nominations , including Album Top Regional Mexicano and Global 200 Artist of the Year.

, the California regional-mexican group, logged , including Album Top Regional Mexicano and Global 200 Artist of the Year. Rauw Alejandro secured 14 mentions , with nods including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Top Latin Album of the Year for Cosa Nuestra.

secured , with nods including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Top Latin Album of the Year for Cosa Nuestra. Karol G leads among female artists with 10 nominations , matching fellow breakout star Tito Double P .

leads among female artists with , matching fellow breakout star . Peso Pluma, Tito Double P's cousin, notched 9 nominations in major categories including Album and Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year.

Is This the Most Ever?

Yes. The Guinness World Records confirms that no artist in Billboard Latin Music Awards history has earned more nominations in a single year than Bad Bunny this year.

To provide more historical perspective—back in 2014, female artist Karol G had 15 nominations in a single year, eclipsing previous records held by Jenni Rivera and Shakira, who each had 12. While still impressive, those figures now seem eclipsed by Bad Bunny's current achievement in 2025.

What This Means for Latin Music

Streaming and sales dominance : Bad Bunny's multifaceted success across airplay, streaming, and sales charts underscores his broad-based appeal.

: Bad Bunny's multifaceted success across airplay, streaming, and sales charts underscores his broad-based appeal. Genre crossover and breadth : Earning nominations in pop, urban, and Regional Mexican categories, the artist continues to push boundaries.

: Earning nominations in pop, urban, and Regional Mexican categories, the artist continues to push boundaries. Growing clout of regional and urban acts: Fuerza Regida, Rauw Alejandro, Tito Double P, and Peso Pluma illustrate the diversification of Latin music's mainstream.

Awards Ceremony Details

The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 will broadcast live October 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT from Miami's James L. Knight Center. Telemundo, Peacock, and Telemundo Internacional will carry the show across multiple platforms and markets, reaching Spanish-speaking audiences in more than 22 countries.