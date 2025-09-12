Ne-Yo Opens Up About Sharing an Alaskan King Bed With His 4 Girlfriends

Singer Ne-Yo is making headlines again—this time for opening up about his life with four girlfriends, all of whom live with him and even share one giant bed.

During a livestream with YouTuber Kai Cenat on September 10, the 45-year-old Grammy winner talked about his polyamorous relationship and how it works in his daily life.

When asked about their sleeping setup, Ne-Yo said they all share an Alaskan King bed, ENews reported.

"That's like two California Kings next to each other," Ne-Yo explained. "You gotta get that mattress made."

Ne-Yo—real name Shaffer Chimere Smith—confirmed that while he isn't legally married to any of the women, he considers them his "wives." He referred to his love life as "phenomenal" and said he's in a "great space."

"I have four beautiful ladies that move with me on the regular," he told Cenat. "They're actually here."

#EXCLUSIVE 🥰 Ne-Yo Steps out with all 4 of his girlfriends and says his life is like a movie! https://t.co/BfP7PhiiPb pic.twitter.com/fpCTRb81PJ — TMZ (@TMZ) September 11, 2025

After Divorce, Ne-Yo Embraces Polyamory With Four Partners

The women—Cristina ("Pretty Baby"), Arielle Hill ("Twin Flame"), Moneii ("Phoenix Feather"), and Brionna Williams ("Sexy Lil' Somethin'")—were introduced to the public in March, when Ne-Yo posted their photos and nicknames on Instagram, calling them his "pyramid."

According to People, after his 2023 divorce from Crystal Renay, Ne-Yo said he made a promise to himself to be completely honest in future relationships. That decision led him to explore a polyamorous lifestyle.

"I told myself at that moment I ain't lying to nobody about nothing ever again," he said. "If you with it, let's rock. If you're not, that's cool too."

He also said that the women chose exclusivity with him. "When I got with these women, I did not ask for their exclusivity... They came to me and said, 'I want to be exclusive to you and just you.'"

Ne-Yo added that clear boundaries and honest conversations are what keep the relationship working. "We're not gonna lie to each other. We're not gonna sit up here and blow smoke."

The R&B star is also a father of seven children from previous relationships.