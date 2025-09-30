Ne-Yo Warns Fans After Shoving Concertgoer Off Stage: 'I Will Slap Somebody'

Grammy-winning R&B artist Ne-Yo made headlines this weekend after a surprise moment during his concert at the Glion Arena Kobe in Japan.

While performing his 2007 hit song "Because of You", a fan unexpectedly climbed on stage, leading Ne-Yo to take quick action—shoving the person off before continuing his performance.

The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral.

According to People, the clip shows Ne-Yo, 45, dressed in a black cowboy hat and sparkly blazer, staying calm as the fan, wearing a white t-shirt, danced up the stairs and spread his arms as if to join the performance.

Ne-Yo lowered his microphone, pushed the fan out of the way by the neck, and kept singing without missing a beat.

Security arrived seconds later and removed the fan from the stage.

Ne-Yo later addressed the incident on Instagram, sharing a clip of the moment with a firm message to fans.

"This is what you DON'T do," he wrote. "I'm a gentleman but I WILL slap the s–t out of a person for disrespecting my stage. And then keep the party going. Don't try me. All love, til it's not."

🔥🚨: Grammy award winning singer Ne-Yo slung a fan who ran up on him off stage as while performing as if nothing happened. pic.twitter.com/CfNy92jwMl — ❤️ Mercedes ❤️ 🤩 (@kalpriss) September 30, 2025

Ne-Yo Shoves Fan Off Stage, Issues Stern Warning

In another post, he added: "Had he ran up with love, I woulda let him rock for a minute... idiot. Don't be this guy."

The unexpected stage crash sparked online reactions, including one fan on X (formerly Twitter) who wrote, "I can see a woman doing this. But a full grown man climbing on stage to a love song?"

Despite the brief disruption, Ne-Yo didn't let it ruin the night. His performance continued smoothly at the "Blue Note Jazz Festival Japan 2025," where he headlined over the weekend, Billboard reported.

He's now preparing for an October 11 appearance in Las Vegas, followed by more shows in Asia, including Sri Lanka in December and Singapore in early 2026.

Ne-Yo's team has not commented officially on the incident, but the artist's warning makes one thing clear—he won't tolerate interruptions during his show.

Fans are encouraged to enjoy the performance from their seats and respect the artist's space on stage. Ne-Yo's message is simple: show love, not chaos.