Benson Boone Addresses Heartbreak Following Split With Maggie Thurmon

Benson Boone has confirmed he's going through a tough time following his split from girlfriend Maggie Thurmon.

The 23-year-old "Beautiful Things" singer got emotional during his September 9 concert in Nashville, where he opened up about the pain of losing someone close.

While he didn't mention Maggie by name, his words made it clear that something had changed in his personal life.

"Sometimes people leave your life, whether it's the right thing or the wrong thing, and it's always horrible," Boone told the crowd at Bridgestone Arena, People reported.

"It sucks. And it sucks to sit in it, and it sucks to be sad about it. And it sucks to feel that so hard sometimes, but it's OK."

Fans quickly began to speculate that Boone and Thurmon had broken up, just two days after she was last seen supporting him at his concert in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The couple had been dating for over a year and were often seen together at public events, including the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and the "Twisters" premiere in July.

Read more: Benson Boone to Rock Coachella Stage With Queen Legend Brian May

Benson Boone Shares Emotional Moment Amid Rumored Split with Maggie Thurmon

According to TMZ, Boone and Thurmon went public with their relationship in March 2024 at Elton John's AIDS Foundation viewing party in West Hollywood.

They later shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, showing support for each other's work and spending time together behind the scenes.

Although neither has officially confirmed the breakup, Boone's comments on stage—and his follow-up remarks to fans outside the venue—suggest he's been going through a hard moment.

"Thank you for coming out, today was a lovely show," he said in a TikTok video shared by a fan. "It was a rough day, so I was very happy to be on stage and see you guys."

In an earlier interview from November 2024, Boone shared what drew him to Thurmon in the first place. "It's her whole personality, who she is," he said. "She's the sweetest and the kindest."

Boone is currently continuing his "American Heart World Tour," performing tracks from his latest album.

At the Nashville show, he introduced his song "In the Stars" by saying, "Singing this song tonight is going to help me a lot."