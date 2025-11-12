Benson Boone’s Response After 'Mystical Magic' Misses Grammy Nods

Singer-songwriter Benson Boone is taking his 2026 Grammy Awards snub in stride, showing humor and grace after his viral song "Mystical Magic" didn't earn a single nomination.

The Recording Academy unveiled its full list of nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards last week, with big names like Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Sabrina Carpenter leading the pack.

But Boone, who was nominated for Best New Artist last year, didn't appear in any category this time.

Instead of showing frustration, the 23-year-old American Heart singer chose to poke fun at the situation.

On Nov. 10, he shared a lighthearted message on his Instagram Stories, joking about the song's most talked-about lyric, People reported.

"Can't believe 'moonbeam ice cream' didn't get a Grammy nom," he wrote, adding, "It's literally pure lyrical genius."

The playful line "moonbeam ice cream" from "Mystical Magic" became an online sensation earlier this year after Boone previewed the song on TikTok.

Fans turned the lyric into a viral meme, debating its meaning and poking fun at its whimsical tone.

Rather than shy away from the attention, Boone leaned into the joke, making it part of his artistic identity.

Benson Boone can land flips, but he didn't land any nominations this #Grammy season.



More: https://t.co/PNyqwIATQr pic.twitter.com/NWmjyXLpub — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 11, 2025

Benson Boone on the Funny Story Behind His Hit Song

In a June interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Boone revealed that the lyric was actually a spur-of-the-moment suggestion from his collaborator, Jack LaFrantz.

"Jack's sitting there, and he just goes, 'What if you just did this?'" Boone recalled. "It looked like he was going to say something really deep—and then he goes, 'Moonbeam ice cream, taking off your blue jeans!'"

According to ENews, Boone admitted he originally treated the lyric as a placeholder, but after listening back, he realized how much he loved it. "I was like, 'Moonbeam ice cream? Hell yeah!'" he said.

Though "Mystical Magic" didn't earn Grammy recognition, Boone still found a way to celebrate.

His fans and the cookie chain Crumbl collaborated to create a limited-edition "Moonbeam Ice Cream" cookie—an unexpected but sweet reward for the viral hit.

Boone's album American Heart, released in June, climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and solidified his place as one of pop music's rising stars.

He's currently on his "American Heart Tour," which runs through December.