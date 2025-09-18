Justin Bieber Strikes $10M Coachella Agreement Without Industry Middlemen for the First Time

Justin Bieber has made Coachella history with a record-breaking paycheck.

The 31-year-old pop star will earn more than $10 million for headlining the 2026 festival, surpassing reported payouts for Beyoncé, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande.

Bieber personally negotiated the deal with Goldenvoice, skipping agents and managers.

An insider told Rolling Stone, "It's a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it's something he built entirely on his own."

Sources say Bieber's fee is over $5 million per weekend, putting him at the top of the festival's pay scale. Bad Bunny reportedly earned $5 million in 2023, while The Weeknd asked for $8.5 million and Beyoncé took home between $8 million and $12 million in 2018.

Direct Deal, Record Fee

Goldenvoice's parent company, AEG, has partnered with Bieber on touring before, but this marks the first time he has handled negotiations himself. Skipping agency commissions means more of the money stays with him.

Bieber has worked without a manager since splitting with Scooter Braun in 2023 after 15 years. In July, he settled a financial dispute with Braun and HYBE America, paying millions tied to a canceled tour advance.

"Between headlining Coachella and the success of Swag, it's clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin – one where he's fully in the driver's seat," a source told the outlet.

Return to the Stage

The Coachella performance will be Bieber's first U.S. concert since canceling his Justice World Tour in 2022 after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Insiders say the set will be more than a standard headlining show.

"His 2026 Coachella performance won't just be a headlining set, but a once-in-a-generation spectacle from a once-in-a-generation pop icon," the insider said.

Bieber's recent back-to-back albums, "Swag I" and "Swag II," reestablished his presence on the charts.

A Def Jam rep said, "Justin Bieber and his team are the driving forces behind both albums and their rollouts."

Bieber headlines alongside Karol G, Sabrina Carpenter, and Anyma. The festival runs April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19 in Indio, California.