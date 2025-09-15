Mariah Snaps: 'Nope' — Diva Refuses to Sign Fan Photo After Spotting One Detail

Mariah Carey reminded everyone once again why she's a quintessential diva after she refused to sign a fan's autograph on a recent visit to the United Kingdom.

The five-time Grammy Award winner was seen taking pictures with fans on Aug. 6 for her visit to Brighton Pride.

Although she was seen signing autographs for many attendees, one specific incident caught fans' attention—and has since gone viral.

In a viral clip, Carey is wearing an all-black ensemble with a leather jacket and shades. As she stands with a marker, the male voice can be heard saying, "Alright, can we just get one on here please?"

Taking a second glance at the photo being showcased, Carey stepped back and said succinctly, "No, I don't like that picture."

The offending photo was a recent professional one taken from her Brighton Pride performance, where she performed dressed in a bright glitter gown, a pink bedazzled vest, and silver boots.

Surprisingly, Carey had previously posted the same photo on her Instagram page on Aug. 2, with fans left wondering what was different.

One of her fans defended her on social media with the statement, "She had every right not to sign a photo she didn't like."

Others guessed that the refusal had little to do with the photo and everything to do with the individual asking for an autograph.

"She knew he wasn't a real fan and clearly wanted to resell," one commenter posited.

Another posted, "Real fans bring CDs, albums, or rare items. She can tell who's genuine and who's a scalper."

Although Carey turned down that specific request, she appeared to have an enjoyable overall stay in the UK.

She posted snippets of her "leisure time in London" on social media, posing in shops, soaking in a jacuzzi, and waving at fans.

Speaking with Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on the day of her Brighton performance, Carey spoke of an onstage wardrobe malfunction.

"It was a lot of rehearsing and then we had a wardrobe malfunction... I saved it, nobody saw it. Otherwise, it would've been talked about," she said. "I turned around and walked through the dancers. I was so mad."

Though the autograph mishap was short-lived, Carey still embodies her larger-than-life, no-apologies image.