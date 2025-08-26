Judge Frees Lil Nas X With Conditions After Being Busted For Stripping Down; Dad Pleads for Compassion

Rapper Lil Nas X was let out of jail Monday on four felony charges related to a strange nude walk in Studio City, during which he reportedly attacked three police officers during the incident.

The 25-year-old was seen early Aug. 21 dressed in underwear and cowboy boots before going completely naked and strolling along Ventura Boulevard.

Footage from the scene captured him singing along to lyrics and parading naked down the center of the road.

Police explained that they were dispatched to a 911 report of a naked man in the road. Upon officers' arrival, they met Lil Nas X, who, law enforcement said, charged at them.

He was taken into custody, sent to a hospital for suspected overdosing, and subsequently booked into jail.

Prosecutors indicted him on three felony counts of battery on an officer and one count of resisting a police executive officer.

Each of the battery charges is punishable by a potential three-year sentence, making him liable for up to five years in state prison.

Read more: Rapper Lil Nas X Arrested on Misdemeanor Charge Following Street Confrontation

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman spoke to the severity of the charges.

"Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety," Hochman said.

"Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be."

After his release, Lil Nas X's dad openly called for mercy for his son. "He's in good spirits. He's alright. He's very remorseful for what happened.

But it can happen to any family. He's going to get the help that he needs. And just keep him in your prayers.

Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone. He's doing great mentally," his dad said to TMZ.

During his Monday arraignment, Lil Nas X entered a plea of not guilty. The judge set bail at $75,000 and imposed as conditions of release a requirement to go to Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

The arrest is a serious legal challenge for the Grammy-winning rapper, who catapulted to international fame in 2019 with the hit song "Old Town Road." His next court appearance has not been scheduled.