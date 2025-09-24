Is Miley Cyrus Sneaking a Dig at Taylor? Spooky New Photos Have Fans Fuming

Only weeks ahead of Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl's release on streaming services, Miley Cyrus has dropped a dark, dramatic CR magazine photoshoot that's igniting online discussion and fan-driven comparisons.

On Sept. 22, CR magazine debuted Cyrus' goth-glam transformation with a nude interview feature with actress Pamela Anderson on the cultural iconography of the showgirl. The timing—and the subject matter—are raising eyebrows among Swifties.

One social media commentator asked about the overlap in direct terms, stating, "Is this a dig at Taylor?"

Another fan picked up on the coincidence, saying: "Okay I get that not everything is Taylor Swift but c'mon ...showgirl and Oct 13th??? This is either an Easter egg or shade it can't not be."

Cyrus wears feathers, pearls, and heavy makeup with a darker edge in the photos. Her complexion looks ghostly pale, shadows accentuate her cheekbones and eye sockets, and subdued props play off against sharp set design.

The look is an atmospheric departure from Swift's brighter, more vintage showgirl visuals hinted at in her album campaign.

According to Atlanta Black Star, despite rumors, there is no confirmed conflict between the two stars. Their shared history dates back to 2009's "Hannah Montana: The Movie," where Swift made a cameo and co-wrote "You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home," which was performed by Cyrus.

That same year, they performed "Fifteen" together at the Grammys. Since then, their interactions have been minimal.

In the CR interview, Cyrus addressed her inspiration directly.

"When I did this shoot for CR, it was before the idea of a showgirl became cultural in the way it is now," Cyrus explained to Anderson. "Real kind of showgirlship is more than bedazzled bras, feathers, and makeup."

Speaking about Anderson's movie "The Last Showgirl," Cyrus added: "Actually, 'The Last Showgirl' has become my airplane movie... I've experienced that 'show must go on' moment countless times."

In the meantime, Swift explained the significance of her album in a recent appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce.

"This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant," Swift said.

The Life of a Showgirl will be released Oct. 3.