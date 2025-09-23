Cardi B Addresses Model's Claims Against Stefon Diggs During Instagram Live

Cardi B is breaking her silence after allegations surfaced that her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, fathered a child with another woman.

During an Instagram Live on September 20, the rapper addressed model Lord Gisselle's recent claims that Diggs is the father of her 5-month-old daughter.

The moment came just days after Cardi revealed she is pregnant with her fourth child—her first with Diggs.

In the live stream, Cardi referenced the 1974 Shirley Brown song "Woman to Woman", which is about a woman confronting her partner's other lover.

According to ENews, with a straight face while cooking, Cardi said, "That's your baby daddy, b---h? That's my baby daddy, too."

She continued, "What now? I don't f--king know. We'll figure it out, b---h."

The remarks came shortly after sources reported that model Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle, filed a paternity lawsuit in December 2024 against Diggs.

In the documents, Lopera claimed she was pregnant with Diggs' baby and asked the court to establish paternity, share custody, and cover pregnancy-related costs.

"That's OUR baby daddy now, we gon figure it out."😳 pic.twitter.com/5ouNVONN1v — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) September 21, 2025

Stefon Diggs Requests DNA Test Amid Paternity Suit

Diggs responded to the filing by denying paternity and requesting a DNA test, Yahoo reported. He also asked for shared legal custody and suggested both parties split the cost of pregnancy and birth expenses—if paternity is confirmed.

Diggs has not commented publicly on the situation and did not respond to requests for comment from media outlets.

Cardi B, 32, recently announced her pregnancy during a CBS Mornings interview on September 17.

She already has three children—Kulture, 8, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 12 months—with ex-husband Offset. Her relationship with Diggs became public in May 2025.

Despite the drama, the couple appears united. In the comments of Cardi's pregnancy post, Diggs wrote, "100% team boy" and added, "Proud of you for staying focused."

Cardi has shared how supportive Diggs has been through the pregnancy. "He just makes me feel safe and very confident," she said during her CBS interview. "And it makes you feel like you could take over the world."