Cardi B's Hidden Pregnancy? October Baby Rumors Send Fans Into Frenzy

Rumors are once again circulating about Cardi B, this time regarding exactly when the rapper is due to have her next child.

Although the Grammy Award-winning artist hinted at a 2025 due date in a recent interview, insiders close to the matter claim otherwise.

During a recent CBS Mornings with Gayle King appearance, Cardi subtly hinted at having the baby before her next tour starts in February.

"Cardi played it cool, hinting that her next baby would arrive before her tour kicks off next February," reports the article.

That cryptic timeline was initially causing fans and media to guess a January due date. But now, some sources are postulating the delivery will arrive much earlier.

"My sources are swearing she's actually due in October," wrote AllHipHop.com's illseed.

"YEP."

READ MORE: Cardi B Spills on Love Life With Stefon Diggs, Says Marriage Could Happen Again

Although the claims are unverified, the rumor of an October delivery has fueled renewed interest—and some pandemonium.

"That's a whole lot sooner than anyone expected, and if true, the countdown just got real short."

To strike, neither Cardi B nor her people have officially verified the October due date that has been circulated.

"This is still speculation. I gotta cover my a$$, but remember: I typically don't miss," illseed said.

Offset, Cardi's estranged husband, is reportedly less than thrilled about the circulating news. According to the report, he reacted strongly when whispers of the earlier due date began to spread.

"They are still family, but that chapter is now super over."

NFL player Stefon Diggs, rumored to be the father of Cardi's fourth child, is said to be stepping into a more prominent role in her life.

Cardi B had earlier confessed she postponed publicizing her pregnancy since there were some business issues outstanding.

"That's understandable. When there are millions on the table, keep that personal mess to the back."

Until then, fans stay in anticipation, but one aspect is certain—Cardi holds the reins when it comes to telling the story.

"Cardi will definitely tell us when she is ready to tell us. Just like last time."

READ MORE: Cardi B Calls Out Younger Rappers in Explosive Interview, Names Her Most Notorious Feuds: 'I'm the Senior'