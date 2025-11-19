Offset Disappears from Social Media After Cardi B Claims Ongoing Harassment in Deleted Posts

Rapper Offset has deactivated his Instagram account after his estranged wife, Cardi B, publicly accused him of harassment.

Page Six confirmed Tuesday that the Migos rapper's profile now shows a message stating, "Profile isn't available.

The link may be broken, or the profile may have been removed." A representative for Offset has not commented beyond previous statements.

The social media disappearance comes after Cardi B, 33, shared a series of posts expressing that she felt "threatened" by her ex-husband.

The situation escalated following Offset's now-deleted Instagram Story, which read, "My kid lol," shortly after news broke that Cardi had welcomed her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The post appeared to question the paternity of her infant son.

Cardi B took to X (formerly Twitter) in a since-deleted message explaining the emotional toll. "Y'all be thinking it's so funny and it's not... it's been over a year and I'm still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger," she wrote.

She continued, "It's all fun and games until it's too late... LEAVE ME TF ALONE."

Cardi B Shares Struggles With Harassment

The "WAP" rapper also spoke on Spaces about the harassment, saying, "I'm really tired of getting harassed, and when I get harassed privately and I ignore [it], that's when I start getting harassed publicly."

According to TheNews, she emphasized the constant pressure affects her deeply, noting, "Sometimes I sleep and I wonder, 'This is not normal.' You see crime documentaries... You see s–t on social media about women getting killed every other day."

Offset's team responded to Page Six on Monday, disputing claims circulating online.

A representative stated, "Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best."

The social media dispute follows Cardi B's confirmation of her new relationship with Stefon Diggs.

The rapper welcomed her first child with Diggs in early November 2024 and publicly shared her excitement on Instagram, reflecting on the start of a new chapter in her life.

Cardi also welcomed her youngest child, Blossom, with Offset in September 2024, weeks after filing for divorce in August 2024 following nearly seven years of marriage.