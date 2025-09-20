Cardi B Turns 'Am I The Drama' Album Launch Into Guinness World Record Event With Drone Blitz

Cardi B is turning her album rollout into an event of its own.

The rapper earned a Guinness World Record on the same day her sophomore project, "Am I The Drama?," hit streaming services.

Per TMZ, Guinness World Records confirmed that Cardi and her team worked with Walmart, Wing Drone Delivery, and Atlantic Records to set the record for "the most deliveries by UAV drones in one hour."

176 packages were dropped to multiple areas with each delivery linked to the album's release.

Cardi shared the news with her followers, stating that she was very excited to add another milestone to her career journey.

We really just broke a Guinness world record 😩 pic.twitter.com/COVsqTRBSl — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 19, 2025

She also spent time promoting the project in person, making appearances while the drone operation ran in the background.

Cardi B's Lyrical Shots at Rivals

While the world record made headlines, much of the conversation has centered on the music itself.

The 23-track album, her first in seven years, features collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Tyla, Lizzo, and Selena Gomez.

But Cardi is taking center stage with her unapologetic verses. On "Pretty & Petty," she targets BIA, a rapper she's publicly sparred with in the past.

"Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to your head / Bow! I'm dead," she raps, before adding, "Diarrhea BIA, breath so stank you can smell her 'fore you see her."

She doesn't stop there. "You damn near unemployed / They only book you when they can't afford Coi," Cardi continues, in one of the album's most biting moments.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert get name-checked on "Magnet," where Cardi spits, "All that d**k ridin', still ain't get no feature-a** b**h / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with."

Ice Spice also catches a bar, "Slow-face b***h, whose spot is you takin'? / My spot's forever, ho, I'm like a Dalmatian."

Early projections indicate the album going in the direction of strong first-week sales.

Baby Bump

Days after announcing she is expecting her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs, Cardi stepped out in a sheer jumpsuit that highlighted her growing bump.

Speaking about the relationship on CBS Mornings, Cardi said forming a bond after her divorce required her to be "open and vulnerable." She recalled Stefon telling her, "Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you."

She added that Diggs has supported her through the pressures of releasing new music.

"When people just rip it apart, it just hurts you and it crush you," Cardi said.

"He's like, 'Girl, you better get it together.' He makes me feel very confident. I feel like feeling safe is feeling confident. Feeling like you can do it, and it makes you feel like you can take over the world."

Cardi also shared she's embraced football season now that she's dating an NFL player. "I be in the screen on Sunday, every day, cursing people out," she joked on Today. "'Pass the ball!'"