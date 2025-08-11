Carrie Underwoods 'Natural' Color Questioned After Close-Up Photos: 'She's Faking It'

Carrie Underwood is going back to her roots — or so she says.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer unveiled what she described as her natural hair color in an Aug. 4 Instagram post, swapping her signature golden blonde locks for a sandy bronde hue.

"Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance," Underwood wrote in the caption, thanking her hairstylist Katelin at Parlour 3 Beauty for "helping me get back to my roots."

The post featured two close-up photos and a short video of the "Before He Cheats" singer smiling and turning her head to show off the freshly curled style. According to her stylist, the transformation was not the result of simply growing out her hair — it involved coloring, a cut and styling.

While many fans praised the look, others weren't convinced it reflected Underwood's true natural shade. Several pointed to the stark contrast between her lighter hair and her noticeably darker eyebrows.

"That is NOT her natural hair color. Look at her eyebrows. That's her natural hair color," one commenter wrote on BuzzFeed's coverage of the reveal. Another fan on Instagram added, "Tone down the eye brows. They are awful. Hair is good."

The criticism sparked debate online, with some defending the country star's choice and others insisting her brows were proof that her hair color was still altered.

Underwood, 42, has been a blonde since her "American Idol" win in 2005, rarely deviating from the look. In a 2012 interview with Refinery29, she admitted she had long wanted to experiment with darker tones but feared shocking fans.

Whether her bronde shade is a full return to nature or not, the change marks one of the rare times Underwood has publicly stepped away from her trademark blonde image.