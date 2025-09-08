Carrie Underwood's Eye Popping Salary for 'Sunday Night Football' 2025 Stuns Fans

Carrie Underwood is back for another season of Sunday Night Football, and reports of her paycheck for the gig have sparked widespread attention.

According to multiple outlets, Underwood earns $1 million per week, totaling about $18 million for the season, to perform the kickoff anthem "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

The song, now a staple of the broadcast, has been part of her role for more than a decade.

In a recent interview, Underwood looked back on her long-term involvement. "It's just very glam. It's always great, it's always exciting. It's always fun," she explained. She continued, "It's hard to believe it's been 13 years."

She also highlighted the fan association that makes it worthwhile. "They'll come up to me, like, on the street and be like, 'Oh my gosh! I love Sunday Night Football. That's my son's favorite song,'" she reported.

Going on, she added, "The Super Bowl is kind of home to NBC. It's spectacular. It's exciting."

The creative director of the show, Tripp Dixon, earlier commented on the significance of the anthem.

"The song sets the tone for the broadcast and pays tribute to the teams, star players and fans in a fun and dynamic way," he remarked.

Underwood's assignment with Sunday Night Football is but a subset of her overall career. With an estimated net worth of over $100 million, her revenue also arises from album sales, touring, sponsorship, and her exercise and lifestyle business.

At the same time, NBC hyped her return for this season with a clip that was shared on social media.

The official account of Sunday Night Football on X (formerly Twitter) posted, "Waited all day and ALL SUMMER to hear the SNF anthem!" with a clip of Underwood's performance.

Waited all day and ALL SUMMER to hear the SNF anthem! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/F7G9PiM7cr — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 8, 2025

Fans responded with glee on social media, with many hailing the tradition of listening to her voice ushering in the weekly game.

Others tended to the humongous paycheck, calling it 'wild' but also reflecting on how much of a star she was.

With fall football back, Underwood is solidly rooted as one of the NFL season's most familiar voices.