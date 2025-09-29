Selena's Bold Wedding Move Reportedly Leaves Mum 'Shattered'

Selena Gomez's decision to have her grandfather walk her down the aisle at her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco reportedly left her mother, Mandy Teefey, and her stepfather, Brian Teefey, deeply hurt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gomez, 33, married Blanco, 37, in a private weekend-long celebration at an estate in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The People reported that the ceremony was attended by a number of high-profile friends and colleagues, including Taylor Swift, who sources said stayed in a separate rental home for security reasons.

"Selena's mother and her stepfather Brian were shattered she didn't choose her mother to walk her down the aisle," a person familiar with the wedding arrangements told the Daily Mail.

The source added that Gomez selected her grandfather, David Cornett, to give her away and that David and his wife, Debbie, "broke down in tears of joy" when she asked them. The source stated that Gomez made the decision early in the wedding planning process.

Representatives for Gomez and Teefey did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Family members and friends gathered Friday for a rehearsal dinner at an estate in nearby Hope Ranch in Goleta Valley. Co-stars from Gomez's hit series, "Only Murders in the Building" — including Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Steve Martin — were photographed leaving their hotel for the event dressed in semi-formal attire.

The celebration continued through the weekend, with guests, according to Delish, staying at the El Encanto hotel in Montecito. Transportation was arranged so that attendees would be driven to the ceremony location without knowing the destination beforehand.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2024, when Gomez posted photos on Instagram featuring a large marquise-cut diamond ring, accompanied by the caption "forever begins now."

Gomez and Blanco have acknowledged the role Teefey played in bringing them together. In a joint interview with E! News earlier this year, Blanco said Teefey set up an early meeting between him and a young Gomez when he was beginning to work professionally and she was still establishing herself as a performer.

The two became friends for years before their relationship became romantic; they made their relationship public in 2023 and married after two years of dating.

Teefey, 49, has been widely recognized for supporting Gomez's career. Gomez was born when Teefey was a teenager and was raised largely by her mother as a single parent, a fact Teefey has discussed publicly in interviews.

The wedding, described by guests as star-studded and tightly controlled, drew attention not only for its guest list but for the reported family dynamics surrounding the ceremony.

Sources, according to People, said emotions ran high among relatives throughout the celebrations, particularly after Gomez's choice of who would escort her down the aisle.

Gomez has kept much of her private life out of the public eye in recent years while continuing her work in music, film, and with her beauty brand. Blanco is a well-known producer and songwriter who has collaborated with a diverse range of artists across the pop music genre. Both have large followings and significant industry ties, making their union a highly watched event in entertainment circles.