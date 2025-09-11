Selena Gomez Opens Up About Years of Body Shaming and Weight Struggles

Selena Gomez is sharing the impact years of body-shaming have had on her, explaining how the criticism fueled insecurity and pushed her to seek help through therapy.

In an interview with Allure published Tuesday, Sept. 9, the singer and actress recalled how harsh words about her body stayed with her.

"I got stung by a person saying I was fat. Why is that [emotion] coming up? I've dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that's something I'm very sensitive to," the 33-year-old said.

According to US Magazine, to work through those emotions, Gomez turned to dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), a type of counseling that helps people manage intense feelings.

She explained that the treatment helped her understand triggers tied to her past. "Oh, now I understand, that's stemming from that one time when I was going through some medical stuff and I had gained weight," she said, describing the process as "peeling away layers."

Gomez also noted that some therapists give patients small cards with guiding questions, which she uses when she feels overwhelmed.

She acknowledged that success requires a willingness to put in the effort, noting that this step is often the most challenging part of the process.

Still, she said she is finally in a place where she doesn't feel the need to apologize for who she is.

“I've dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that's something I'm very sensitive to.”

— Selena Gomez on being called fat pic.twitter.com/eTfaM7wEMy — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) September 9, 2025

Read more: Selena Gomez Reveals How Weight Fluctuations and Public Criticism Shaped Her Mental Health

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Lupus, Weight Fluctuations, and Self-Love

Her struggles began years ago after her lupus diagnosis in 2014. The condition required chemotherapy and a kidney transplant, and the medication she takes often causes her weight to fluctuate.

In 2023, she explained the changes during a TikTok Live. "When I'm taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight. When I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight," she said.

She explained that prioritizing her health has become far more important to her, adding that staying consistent with her medications has played a key role in supporting her well-being.

Gomez has previously spoken about her struggles with mental health, sharing that she has dealt with anxiety, depression, and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020, PageSix reported.

She once described learning more about the condition as a "huge weight lifted off" her shoulders, saying it helped her feel less afraid.

Over the years, Gomez has addressed criticism directly, sometimes with humor.

After facing body-shaming remarks about her look at the 2023 Golden Globes, she brushed off the criticism with humor, admitting she had indulged over the holidays and making it clear she wasn't bothered by the comments.

In 2022, she reminded fans and critics alike, "I am perfect the way I am."