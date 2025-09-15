Selena Gomez Guided Benny Blanco Through Emmy Red Carpet Poses with Subtle 'Instructions,' Expert Says

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their first Emmy red carpet appearance as an engaged couple on Sunday, and their affectionate poses caught attention.

The 33-year-old actress from "Only Murders in the Building" appeared in a sleeveless red dress with an extended train and coordinated her outfit with red pumps. Blanco, 37, went for a classic black tuxedo with silk edges and a black shirt.

Body language expert Judi James said Gomez appeared to be directing the photo session. According to James, who spoke to the Daily Mail, she seemed to "coax her husband-to-be to join her" and often guided the poses. At one point, Gomez put her hand on his shoulder rather than taking his hand, which James called a "gesture of ownership."

'Date Night' on the Red Carpet

The couple kept the mood light, sharing kisses and smiling for photographers. Blanco leaned toward Gomez, which James said showed "a gesture of trust." Gomez responded with her arm around his shoulders, fingers at his neck, in what the expert described as a protective gesture.

Gomez kept looking from time to time to see if Blanco was near, the expert noted. He also stroked her hand with his fingers, and at another time kissed her temple. The singer-actress reciprocated the act and put her arms around his shoulders.

Once inside the venue, they posed again while seated. Gomez rested her hand on his arm, while Blanco's hand was on her leg.

Selena Gomez stuns on the #Emmys red carpet alongside Benny Blanco. pic.twitter.com/0kfFi9j8jp — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 14, 2025

Wedding Plans Underway

Earlier this week, Gomez spoke on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" about her upcoming wedding. "It's wonderful. I'm very lucky. It's going well. I'm so excited," she said. She joked that Martin Short would serve as the ring bearer.

TMZ reported the ceremony will take place in Montecito, California, at a private estate later this month. Guests have been told to bring overnight bags for a weekend event.

Last December, the couple announced their engagement after Blanco popped the question at a picnic.

To commemorate the event, Gomez posted a number of pictures on Instagram, including an extreme close-up of her diamond ring.

Gomez went to Cabo San Lucas in August to have her bachelorette party, which she shared with her closest friends. She calls her life right now "one of the happiest," and notes that Blanco is her main support system, working in acting, music, and the Rare Beauty business.

They made their relationship official in 2023, confirming the relationship after months of guessing by the media and their fans. Since then, they have only shared a few photos of their romance on social media but have not talked much about it.