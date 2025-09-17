Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Lock Down $3,500-a-Night Resort for Mystery Wedding Ceremony

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are getting ready for a super-secretive yet luxurious wedding. According to the report, the duo will be holding the mysterious Santa Barbara location wedding on September 27.

After being together for over a year, the two lovebirds announced their engagement in December and are now planning to tie the knot.

Luxury Hotel Takeover

As reported by The Sun, the couple has rented out the entire El Encanto hotel for their wedding weekend, with rooms priced at $3,500 per night. The five-star property will be closed to the public for the last weekend of September, reserved only for their friends and family.

Guests know they will be staying at the resort, but won't learn the exact location of the ceremony until the last moment.

"All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time," a source told the outlet. The insider added that "everyone is so excited despite the mystery," and expects an unforgettable celebration.

Benny blanco throwing Selena Gomez a surprise party in their 35M home after her Emmy's nomination is the definition of WON pic.twitter.com/nvBfbeA2dW — mery 🤍 (@torturedhag) September 15, 2025

Star-Studded Guest List and Pre-Wedding Fun

While the official guest list remains under wraps, Gomez's inner circle includes Taylor Swift, who once commented she would "be the flower girl," and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Blanco's circle reportedly includes Ed Sheeran and celebrity chef Matty Matheson.

Both Gomez and Blanco marked the upcoming nuptials with separate celebrations.

In August, the singer went to Cabo San Lucas for her bachelorette party, and she was seen in a white bikini with a cover-up while enjoying a yacht party with Racquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez. Blanco took a trip to Sin City, where he reportedly had a $ 25,000-a-night villa for his bachelor weekend with pals, as per TMZ.

The wedding comes after a high-profile year for Gomez, who recently appeared on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards to represent her series "Only Murders in the Building."

She posted engagement photos with the caption "forever begins now" when announcing the proposal last December.