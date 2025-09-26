Bad Bunny Got Death Threat at Puerto Rico Residency, FBI & Secret Service Involved

Bad Bunny's record-breaking residency in Puerto Rico nearly turned into tragedy after authorities investigated what journalist Jay Fonseca described as a "credible death threat" against the 31-year-old performer.

TMZ reported that the "NUEVAYoL" rapper concluded his 31-date "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" run at San Juan's Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot last Saturday under what Fonseca said was heightened security.

Speaking on his podcast, Fonseca revealed that the final concert triggered a major security operation.

"There was a credible death threat, meaning the alert was heightened because there was someone on social media writing that he was going to kill Bad Bunny," he said, adding that federal security, the FBI, and the Department of Public Safety were involved.

The threat, Fonseca claimed, came from someone believed to be armed. "They were particularly zealous and secretive about security," he said.

He also noted that the Secret Service was present at one point because Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor attended the show.

Why Bad Bunny Skipped U.S. Tour Dates

The announcement follows recent comments from Bad Bunny explaining why his upcoming "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" world tour will skip the United States.

In an interview with i-D magazine, he expressed concern that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents might target his concerts.

"There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate," he said.

"But there was the issue of – like, f***ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about."

The artist said he wanted Puerto Ricans and U.S.-based fans to travel to see him on his home turf.

Massive Global Demand

Despite skipping U.S. dates, Bad Bunny's 57-date tour, which kicks off November 21 at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in the Dominican Republic, has already sold over 2.6 million tickets. The tour supports his sixth studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Since breaking out with Diles in 2016, Bad Bunny has sold over 115 million records worldwide and has 77.4 million monthly Spotify listeners.