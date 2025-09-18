On Saturday, September 20, Bad Bunny will give one last show of his residency, "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí," in Puerto Rico. It's the 31st show and a surprise courtesy of Amazon, which will stream it through Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch. The date and all the projects surrounding it have a deep meaning for Benito, and it was why the idea came to be a reality.

"If we had gone to his team and said, 'We just want to do a livestream,' I don't think this would have happened," said Rocío Guerrero, Director of Music, Latin-Iberia at Amazon Music during an exclusive interview with The Music Times.

"What really convinced them was that we are here for the long term and that we could put Amazon's resources behind Benito's mission to strengthen Puerto Rico," added Guerrero, who led the team that negotiated with Bad Bunny's team.

A central element of the pact is educational access. Amazon partnered with the Good Bunny Foundation to expand STEM programs across the island, with donations of Fire tablets and technology support. But there's a practical layer too, creating safe learning spaces that double as shelters during hurricanes.

"This livestream coincides with the anniversary of Hurricane María, so it all connects," Guerrero emphasized. "We want these spaces to be both centers of learning and safe havens when the island needs them most."

The negotiations stretched over a year. Guerrero and her team traveled to Puerto Rico to sit with Rimas, Bad Bunny's management, and map out something that could match the artist's ambition. "From the beginning, our goal was to elevate the artist's mission, whatever that might be," she said. "In this case, Benito wanted to take Puerto Rico to the world and bring the world back to Puerto Rico. That's where the love story started, and the rest is history."

The plan that emerged went well beyond staging concerts. It wove together education, disaster relief, commerce, and cultural visibility. For Guerrero, that depth was the decisive factor

"For us, the livestream was obvious. It's a gift to the fans, especially those outside Puerto Rico or those who couldn't attend in person," she explained. "But what really took this over the finish line was the support for Puerto Rico's economy and communities. That's what mattered most to Benito and his team."

It was a mirror to the mission statement of the residency, built around the album "DtMF", a love letter to Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans, in the island an in the diaspora.

Supporting local products with global reach

Another key piece is economic empowerment. During the livestream, Amazon is launching comPRa Local, a storefront featuring Puerto Rican goods, clearly marked with a "Hecho en PR" badge. From coffee to crafts, these products will now reach a worldwide customer base.

"For Benito's team, supporting local products, especially fresh produce, was non-negotiable," Guerrero explained. "We're launching the store during the livestream so the global audience can support Puerto Rico directly. The idea is that this will evolve, with music, books, and cultural products joining over time."

The initiative is expected to benefit both small artisans and larger suppliers, tying commerce to culture in a way that has rarely been done at this scale.

The hardest secret to keep

Pulling it off required extraordinary discretion. Dozens of Amazon employees, producers, and local partners were involved for months, yet the project stayed under wraps until its official announcement.

"It was a titanic project," Guerrero recalled. "Hope for the best that nobody tells their husband or their neighbor. But everyone was so professional and committed to making it happen. The truth is, the bigger it got, the more opportunities appeared. We had to protect it like a jewel in a box."

Looking ahead

While Puerto Rico is the focus, Guerrero hints at broader ambitions. "The dream would be to replicate this in other countries across the region," she said. "Imagine every artist's tour stop leaving behind something lasting, not just a concert."

For Guerrero, the project also reflects her own leadership style,mixing business, culture, and purpose. "I have these visions in my head that I want to achieve, but it's because I know it's the right thing to do," she reflected. "Ninety percent of ideas fall apart, but then one makes it through, and suddenly you realize,wow, we did it."

More than a concert

As Bad Bunny prepares to step on stage for one last night in San Juan, millions will watch from their screens. Yet, the concert is only the opening act of a larger mission. Education, resilience, commerce, and cultural pride are the true headliners of the Amazon–Bad Bunny pact.

"The livestream is the megaphone," Guerrero concluded. "But the true legacy is what we're building together for Puerto Rico."

To watch Bad Bunny live from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Saturday, September 20th, starting at 8:30 pm (local time), click here. There is a 24-hour replay.