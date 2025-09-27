Young Thug Opens Up About Drake’s Support Amid Jail-Call Controversy

Young Thug recently opened up about how Drake reached out to support him during a messy leak of jail phone calls — and also addressed backlash over using the N‑word with the "hard ER" on his new album.

The rapper dropped his UY SCUTI album on September 26, nearly a year after securing a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Before letting the music speak, he sat down on the "Pivot Podcast" to explain how Drake remained loyal amid controversy.

"Drake, the jail phones all that s—t came out, Drake text me, 'N­a, I love you. Drop that music, bro. Let your music talk,'" Young Thug recalled. The message, he said, came while he was under fire over leaked recordings, Billboard reported.

Those leaks included a call with Mariah the Scientist in which Thug appeared to condemn Drake for not publicly grieving Metro Boomin's mother.

He said at one point, "You're using the fact that you're Drake ... the n­a just not feeling that right now." In response, Thugger claims he wasn't used to stirring drama — he said he "never been one to pillow talk with women," but jail left him emotional and talking.

Young Thug calls Drake a “real one” in new interview, and explains his reaction to the leaked jail calls



“The jail phones all that shit came out, Drake text me - bruh I love you. fuck em” pic.twitter.com/wK7Ei7CMi2 — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) September 26, 2025

Fans Slam Young Thug for Using N-Word With 'Hard ER'

While his relationship with Drake stayed intact, another part of the UY SCUTI rollout has sparked fierce backlash.

According to AllHipHop, the album's opening track features repeated use of the N‑word with a "hard ER," and many fans and critics are calling the usage offensive and uncalled for.

Social media erupted almost immediately. Some listeners denounced it as unnecessary, hurtful, and possibly self-destructive.

The heavy repetition of the word struck some as especially tone-deaf, given Thug's public stature and influence.

The album cover also generated attention. In it, Thug's skin appears notably lighter, prompting critics to question whether he was signaling something deeper — perhaps internal conflict or self-image issues.

For some, the cover and word choice together reinforce troubling interpretations about race, identity, and public perception.

Despite the rage online, Young Thug insists he and Drake remain solid. He noted that though Drake didn't appear on the album UY SCUTI, he was one of the artists Thug essentially apologized to in his single "Miss My Dogs."