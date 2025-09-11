Drake Sparks Buzz About Kim Kardashian Romance With New Italy Pics

Fans are buzzing about a possible romance between Kim Kardashian and Drake after both shared photos from what appears to be the same luxury spot in Lake Como, Italy.

Kim, 44, posted a series of photos on Instagram captioned "ITALY 2025," including one of her posing in a black dress by stone pillars overlooking the water.

Around the same time, a real estate Instagram page shared images of the same villa, writing that "Drake recently stayed at a luxurious mansion on Lake Como, Italy, known for its breathtaking views and opulent design."

One fan on a Kanye West Reddit forum wrote, "Streets saying Drake and Kim Kardashian a new couple," while sharing side-by-side photos as "proof."

Kim Kardashian and Drake had a sneaky link at his luxury villa in Lake Como, Italy 👀



Drake hints at this on his iceman episode 3 freestyle



“Lake Como, cigarette, boat

"Lake Como, cigarette, boat
Cashmere socks, Cashmere coats"

Fans Debate Whether It's Romance or PR

The posts sparked debate online, with some saying the pairing would not be a surprise. "He's been friends with the Kardashians forever wouldn't be surprised if they hook up from time to time," one Reddit user commented.

Another fan called it "the most obvious PR stunt in history."

Still, not everyone is convinced the two are dating. "They think it's the only place in Italy to have these pillars," one commenter joked.

Drake Reignites Talk With Kim Repost

This is not the first time Drake and Kim have sparked romance rumors.

In 2023, Drake released "Search & Rescue," a track featuring a sample of Kim speaking with her mother Kris Jenner, which many fans took as a confession of his feelings.

Kanye West, who finalized his divorce from Kim in 2021, seemed to hint at the rumors earlier this year, writing on X, "These are the last times I get to diss Drake before the Kim pop out cause then it look like I'm hating."

In March 2025, Drake appeared to add more fuel to the fire by reposting one of Kim's videos to his Instagram Story. The clip showed her in a sleek black Chanel outfit with his track "CRYING IN CHANEL" playing in the background. He captioned it with a single goat emoji.

The song, from his joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR titled "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U," has been one of 2025's biggest hits. Fans immediately connected the repost to their ongoing dating rumors, saying Drake "knows exactly the kind of reaction this will garner."