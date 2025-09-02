Selena Gomez Faces Pre-Wedding Stress as Friends Urge Benny Blanco to Help With Planning: Report

Selena Gomez is reportedly focused on finalizing plans for her September wedding to Benny Blanco.

Last month, she took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for roughly 18 months.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Blanco has told Gomez, "this is her wedding first, and their wedding second." The source added that Blanco is "ecstatic that at the end of that day she will be his bride," and while he is "forever grateful" to marry her, he wants her to make most of the decisions.

This approach has contributed to some stress for Gomez. Friends have noted that while it may seem thoughtful for her to have free rein over planning, the singer "feels [Blanco] could step up and make some decisions." The insider noted that the planning process "wasn't smooth sailing at first" due in part to both partners' tendency to procrastinate, and some friends have described Blanco as a "bit lazy."

Wedding Plans and Guest List

Sources say the couple is preparing for a two-day event in Montecito, California. Close friends and family have reportedly been invited, and Gomez's Hulu co-stars from "Only Murders in the Building," including Cara Delevingne, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, are expected to attend. Despite earlier challenges, the insider confirmed it is now "smooth sailing because everything has been paid for and figured out."

Blanco popped the question with a diamond ring worth roughly $1 million. Sources say Gomez has been taking the lead on planning, while friends are nudging Blanco to get more involved.

Both Gomez and Blanco have managed busy careers during their engagement. A separate source told the Daily Mail that wedding planning moved slowly at first because "both [have been] working so much." Despite the pressures, the couple appears to be on track for their September ceremony.