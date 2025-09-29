Dolly Parton Delays Vegas Concerts Following Doctor’s Orders

Dolly Parton is putting her health first and pressing pause on her Las Vegas shows. Her doctors have encouraged her to slow down a bit, so the concerts will be postponed.

The country music icon, 79, shared the update directly with fans on Instagram Sunday, September 28.

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," she wrote.

"As many of you know, I've been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

According to People, the legendary "9 to 5" singer explained that the delay is necessary because she cannot rehearse or prepare the type of performance her fans deserve.

Parton shared that her fans spend their hard-earned money to see her shows, and she wants to make sure she's at her very best when she takes the stage.

BREAKING: Dolly Parton has postponed a string of Las Vegas concerts until next year, citing health challenges.



"Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet."

Dolly Parton Delays Vegas Residency to Fall 2026

The announcement came with a list of rescheduled dates. Originally set for December 2025 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, her shows will now take place in the fall of 2026, US Magazine reported.

The residency would have been Parton's first extended run in Las Vegas in more than three decades.

Parton also reassured her supporters that she has no plans to step away from music.

Parton assured her fans that she isn't leaving the music business anytime soon, saying she'll continue performing for as long as she feels guided to do so.

"But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you." She closed her post by thanking fans for their understanding and support.

The postponement follows other recent health concerns for the singer. Earlier this month, on September 17, she missed an appearance at Dollywood, her Tennessee theme park, after doctors treated her for kidney stones and a related infection.

In a video message at the time, she explained, "The doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'"