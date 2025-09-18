Dolly Parton Misses Dollywood Ride Announcement Due to Health Scare

Dolly Parton was noticeably absent from a special event at Dollywood on Wednesday, where her beloved theme park announced a brand-new ride.

The 79-year-old country music legend later revealed that a sudden health issue kept her from attending.

According to PageSix, in a video message shown at the event, Parton explained that she had suffered from a kidney stone, which led to an infection. "I had a little problem," she said.

"I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it'd given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'"

She added with a smile, "So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I'm there with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it."

The event went on without her and introduced Dollywood's newest upcoming ride, Night Flight Expedition, which is set to open in 2026.

The attraction promises a one-of-a-kind thrill through the Smoky Mountains after dark. "Soar, plunge, climb and navigate the first ride of its kind in the world," the park teased on Instagram.

Dolly Parton Puts Projects on Hold After Husband's Death

Parton's absence comes just six months after the death of her husband of 60 years, Carl Thomas Dean, who passed away in March.

In recent interviews, Parton has spoken about how the loss has affected her deeply.

"I can't afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now," she shared on a podcast earlier this year.

According to People, she also revealed that she's put some creative projects "on hold" as she processes her grief.

Despite the challenges, Parton has had a full year. In January, a musical based on her life premiered in Nashville, with plans to head to Broadway next year.

She's also preparing for a Las Vegas residency in December and working on new music — although she's admitted that finishing certain songs has been hard since her husband's passing.

Still, she reassured fans in her video message that her recovery is going well. "Don't worry about me, I'm gonna be OK," she said. "Just can't do it today."

Fans online sent waves of support and love, many saying they admired her strength. One wrote, "Take your time, Dolly — your health comes first. We love you."