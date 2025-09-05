'Elvis Evolution' Hologram Concert Called 'Cash Grab' and 'Limp' by Attendees

Elvis Presley's new hologram concert has drawn sharp criticism, with fans calling the $400-a-ticket show "limp and pathetic." Organizers promise a "brand new interactive experience" using AI and holographic technology, but early reviews suggest it falls short.

The production, titled "Elvis Evolution," runs through December at London's ExCel Centre. It was marketed as Britain's answer to "Abba Voyage," the virtual concert that has packed arenas worldwide since 2022.

A Brand New Experience

Critics and attendees report that the show relies heavily on grainy archival footage rather than live holographic performance. A source who attended an early run told Radar Online, "People were expecting Elvis to appear before them as a living, breathing hologram. What they got was a limp series of videos you can watch on YouTube, padded out with bad sets and overpriced cocktails. For $400, it feels like daylight robbery."

Another attendee described the production as "cheap and rushed. Elvis deserved better than cardboard props and actors wandering about with scripts that sound like a tourist brochure."

The show centers on a recreation of Presley's 1968 NBC comeback special, but the promised AI-driven spectacle is limited to screens with a small live band performing in front. A backstage area meant for fan interaction was described as little more than a "selfie corridor" filled with mugs, keyrings, and T-shirts. Tickets range from $95 for standard entry to nearly $400 for the "If I Can Dream" VIP package, which includes premium seating and souvenirs. Fans are also encouraged to buy themed cocktails in a Blue Hawaii-style bar during the interval.

Mixed Reactions to the Format

The opening sequence features an actor portraying Sam Bell, Presley's childhood friend, narrating early years in Tupelo, Mississippi.

According to Radar, one critic called the script "cliched and sanitized," adding the South is "the only place in the country where you can hear the music come from soul and yearning." Fans comparing it to "Abba Voyage" were vocal online. One wrote, "This is being sold as revolutionary tech, but it looks like Elvis karaoke with a cover band. The King would be turning in his grave."

The Presley estate approved the production earlier this year, permitting the use of Presley's likeness and songs. Hundreds of cast and crew are credited, yet many said the production appeared "flung together at the last minute." Layered Reality, the production company, claimed the show "pushes the boundaries of immersive live performance."

A music industry source criticized the project, saying, "This was marketed as the future of concerts, but it feels like a cash grab. Elvis' story is powerful enough without AI gimmicks. To charge this kind of money for smoke and mirrors is insulting."