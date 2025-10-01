Bunnie Xo Defends Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Transformation: 'Judge His Heart, Not His Size'

Bunnie Xo is standing up for her husband, Jelly Roll, after a wave of comments about his recent weight loss.

The podcast host shared a message with fans, reminding them that physical changes don't define someone's worth.

In a TikTok video posted on September 28, Bunnie responded to a comment that said her husband is "so hot now that he lost all that weight." She calmly pushed back.

"Is he? 'Cause he's always had the same heart, the same soul," Bunnie said. "I think the most appropriate thing here to say is that he looks so much more healthier now that he's lost weight."

According to Billboard, she added, "We've got to stop living in a 'Shallow Hal' world," referencing the 2001 movie about judging people based on looks.

"You might miss out on the best love of your life by judging somebody by their weight."

Bunnie captioned the video with a loving statement: "He's been that dude. I'll forever be cheering him on no matter what weight he is."

Jelly Roll Drops 500 lbs, Fits Designer Clothes

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has been open about his struggles with weight. In 2018, he revealed that he once weighed over 500 pounds.

He recalled being told to weigh himself at a truck stop or meat processor because the doctor's scale couldn't handle his size. "It was one of the most embarrassing days of my life," he wrote at the time, ENews reported.

The country singer said he's been overweight since childhood and has always wanted to do things like ride roller coasters, bungee jump, and skydive — activities that his weight once made impossible.

With support from Bunnie and his fans, Jelly Roll began walking more, eating better, and using social media to stay motivated. In April 2025, he told Pat McAfee during a live show that he weighed 357 pounds and planned to lose 100 more before going skydiving in Sweden with Bunnie.

On September 15, Jelly shared another milestone: he can now fit into Louis Vuitton clothing. "Pray for my bank account," he joked on Instagram while visiting Vatican City.

Despite the new attention, Bunnie made it clear that her love for her husband goes far beyond the number on the scale. As she sweetly commented, "The hunkiest hunk of them all."