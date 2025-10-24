Bunnie Xo Claps Back at Fan Criticism Over Jelly Roll Affair: 'I Faced Pain Head-On'

Bunnie Xo is not letting online critics define her marriage or her strength. The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host responded directly to fan backlash after her husband, country star Jelly Roll, recently admitted to having an affair earlier in their relationship.

After Jelly Roll shared his confession on the "Human School" podcast, some fans took to social media to express disappointment in Bunnie's decision to forgive him.

According to FoxNews, one user commented, "Your husband had an affair on you. You took him back and have sung perfection since. We can't look up to you now."

Bunnie, 45, wasted no time firing back, emphasizing that forgiveness takes courage, not weakness.

"It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves — instead of running or gossiping," she wrote in response. "Growth isn't weakness, it's grace. But not everyone's built for that kind of strength."

She added that she prays others never experience the kind of heartbreak she has endured, saying, "I pray you never have to feel that pain because you're judging another woman's life."

Bunnie Xo slams a fan who judged how she handled Jelly Roll's affair. https://t.co/TKWpj8YW26 pic.twitter.com/KYD3EdhsjK — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) October 23, 2025

Read more: Bunnie XO Addresses Backlash Over Short Red Carpet Kiss With Husband Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll Talks Infidelity and Redemption

The social media exchange came days after Jelly Roll, 40, opened up about his infidelity, calling it "one of the worst moments" of his adulthood.

"The repair has been special," he said on the podcast. "We're stronger than we could have ever been."

The Grammy-winning artist explained that the affair happened during a dark time when he was surrounded by people who were "doing hard drugs" and "cheating on their wives."

Jelly and Bunnie, who married in 2016, briefly separated in 2018 but reconciled later that year. The pair renewed their vows in 2023, celebrating their renewed commitment, PageSix reported.

Bunnie, who has been open about her past struggles and redemption journey, also hinted that she will address the topic further in her upcoming memoir "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic."

The book promises to tell her full story — from her rough beginnings in Las Vegas to her life now in Nashville — with honesty and humor.