Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie Xo Share Emotional Plans to Adopt After Fertility Struggles

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, are sharing their emotional journey of trying to grow their family, revealing that adoption is now on the table after facing fertility challenges.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, have been candid about their struggles with in vitro fertilization (IVF) as they hope to welcome a child of their own.

"It is tough, but at the same time it's like, you just put it in God's hands," Bunnie said during the November 2 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast.

"If it's meant to be, it's meant to be. And if not, we can always adopt. I'm totally open to adoption too and so is my husband."

Bunnie, 45, has been navigating the ups and downs of IVF treatments while serving as a stepmom to Jelly Roll's two children, Bailee Ann, 16, and Noah Buddy, 8, from his previous relationships.

According to ENews, she has described the process as a "rollercoaster" of emotions, noting the physical and emotional toll it has taken.

"I literally have been on IVF meds for six months and going through heartbreak and so much s---," she told sources.

Despite the challenges, the couple has remained transparent about their journey.

Bunnie Xo Shares IVF Journey With Jelly Roll

Bunnie explained that she and Jelly Roll initially planned to keep their IVF attempts private, but ultimately decided to share their experience with fans.

"We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open," she wrote on Instagram in June.

Bunnie also drew inspiration from her recent podcast conversation with Maury Povich, who shared his and wife Connie Chung's experience with infertility and adoption, People reported.

"We tried to get pregnant... eventually, we decided to adopt, and it was the best decision we could have made," Povich told her.

While Bunnie remains hopeful about IVF, she and Jelly Roll are embracing adoption as a loving alternative.

She described the process as "amazing" and a "blessing," emphasizing that it reflects their desire to expand their family, no matter the path.

In recent months, Bunnie has kept a lower public profile due to her IVF treatments. "Somebody said the other day, they're like, 'They used to always be together.

Now you never see them together,'" she said on her podcast. "I'm like, do you guys not know for the past six months I've been trying to make a baby?"