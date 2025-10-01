Ozzy Osbourne Quips About His Family's Chaos in New Coming Home Preview

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne may be gone, but his humor and love for family still shine in the new BBC documentary "Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home," airing Thursday, October 2 at 9 pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The documentary, originally planned as a series, follows Ozzy and his wife Sharon over the last three years of his life as they left the US and returned to their roots in England.

It offers fans an honest and emotional look at the couple's final chapter together—one filled with laughter, love, and some classic Osbourne chaos.

In the newly released trailer, Sharon tries to describe their home life: "We're quite normal. We're quite boring, really, when it comes down to it."

According to People, Ozzy didn't hold back, interrupting with a cheeky grin: "I wouldn't say we're f---ing normal. I made some marijuana cake, went to the pub, and the vicar came round and ate some of the cake."

The film shows the Osbourne family as they navigate change—Ozzy's declining health, the move to their countryside home in Buckinghamshire, and the comfort of being back where it all started.

A tribute to love, legacy, and family ❤️

This intimate film follows the lives of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne as they plan their dream of moving back to the UK.

Watch Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home on BBC iPlayer from 2 Oct at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/cfxEaFw9sU — BBC Midlands (@bbcmtd) September 30, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects on Family and Fame

Ozzy, who passed away in July at age 76, is seen reflecting on his return: "I feel like I'm finally home. This is my home," DailyMail reported.

The rock star, who battled Parkinson's disease since 2019, appears light-hearted and honest throughout the documentary. In one moment, when asked if he wants a quiet life, Ozzy replies, "No. Yes, but no."

Their children, Kelly and Jack, also appear in the film. "You can't be him without people staring," says Kelly, 40.

"He's Ozzy Osbourne." Jack, now 39, adds, "Post 'The Osbournes,' we all kind of just, like, scattered. Twenty years later, it's like, we're back together again."

The film, directed by BAFTA-winner Tania Alexander, was delayed earlier this year just hours before its original premiere date.

Reports suggest the family was concerned about the tone and timing of the release, especially with another documentary from Paramount+ in production.

The BBC describes the documentary as "a moving portrait of one of the world's most entertaining families at a pivotal moment in their history."