JoJo Siwa Puts Boyfriend Chris Hughes Off-Limits for Selfies During Performances

JoJo Siwa is drawing the line when it comes to boyfriend Chris Hughes — especially during her performances.

While kicking off her "Infinity Heart Tour" in Dublin on September 29, the 22-year-old pop star and dancer made a clear request to fans in the crowd: no selfies with Chris during the show.

"I know we all love Chris Hughes, but he's my boyfriend, and I want him to watch my show," JoJo said from the stage. "If he turns around to take another selfie, I'm gonna have to restart. Don't do that. Deal?"

According to ENews, fans laughed and cheered as JoJo laid out the new "boyfriend rule." She softened the moment by adding, "You can take a picture from afar. You can video him watching, but let the guy watch, please. Promise? Love you."

JoJo has been dating the 32-year-old "Love Island" alum since they met on "Celebrity Big Brother UK" earlier this year.

Their relationship quickly grew stronger, and JoJo hasn't been shy about showing her love — even bringing Chris onstage for a romantic dance at the Dublin concert.

In a sweet moment, the couple recreated a routine they first performed inside the Big Brother house. Chris twirled JoJo, then lifted her up as the crowd cheered. One fan wrote on TikTok, "This. Is. EVERYTHING!!!"

Watch the moment JoJo Siwa gets boyfriend Chris Hughes up on stage at first gig https://t.co/E2BupDZvOW — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) September 30, 2025

JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Love and Identity

JoJo took a moment during the show to thank Chris directly: "Babe, thank you for always being kind to everybody, but come on. I want to be a little selfish here. Let me have a little moment."

The pair's chemistry has been winning fans over across Europe as JoJo tours through the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, and Poland, TheSun reported.

But their romance has also sparked questions, especially about JoJo's sexuality. Speaking on "Sirius XM's Smith Sisters Live," JoJo addressed the hate she has received for being in a relationship that appears to be straight.

"Just because I'm in a hetero relationship does not mean I'm straight," she said. "Nobody has made me feel like Chris has. It's the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Chris has been equally supportive. JoJo recalled: "From the very beginning, he said, 'I don't want you to change. I just love you.'"