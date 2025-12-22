Chris Hughes Reacts to Christmas Engagement Speculation With JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes is setting the record straight after fans began wondering if a Christmas engagement to JoJo Siwa could be coming soon.

While the couple has openly talked about marriage, Hughes says he prefers a proposal that feels unexpected, not one tied to a predictable holiday moment.

Hughes, 32, addressed the engagement talk during a recent joint interview with JoJo, explaining that Christmas proposals, while popular, are often easy to guess.

He shared that every year people see holiday engagements online, and for him, the magic of a proposal comes from surprise.

Because of that, he hinted that Christmas would not be his chosen time to ask such a big question.

JoJo Siwa, 22, quickly showed she has her own ideas about how things could happen. In a playful exchange, she floated the idea of flipping tradition and proposing to Hughes herself.

While she joked about taking control of the moment, Hughes made it clear he would rather be the one to buy the ring and pop the question.

JoJo eventually backed off the idea, but not without setting a clear timeline. She teased that she would only propose if she felt Hughes had waited too long, ENews reported.

According to JoJo, that deadline is seven years. She even named a specific date in 2032, saying that if no proposal happens by then, she will take matters into her own hands.

Chris Hughes Calls JoJo Siwa His Love and Best Friend

The lighthearted back-and-forth shows how comfortable the couple is talking about their future.

According to Yahoo, their relationship began earlier this year after they met while filming "Celebrity Big Brother UK" What started as a surprise connection has quickly grown into something serious.

Hughes has previously spoken about how deeply he feels about JoJo, calling her the love of his life and his best friend.

He has shared that they enjoy simply being together, even when they are doing nothing at all. That quiet comfort, he said, matters more than big gestures.

JoJo has echoed those feelings in past interviews, saying she feels happier and more grounded than ever.

She has described her relationship with Hughes as joyful and peaceful, adding that she feels fully herself around him. According to JoJo, that sense of calm and happiness is something she has never felt so strongly before.