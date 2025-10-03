50 Cent Drops Scathing Open Letter About Wanting Diddy Locked Up For Good: 'I'll Not Feel Safe if He's Free'

Rapper and entertainment mogul Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is urging a judge to deny Sean "Diddy" Combs' bid for leniency, saying in an open letter that the Bad Boy Records founder poses a serious threat if released.

Jackson, 50, posted the letter Thursday on Instagram, directly appealing to the judge presiding over Combs' criminal case. The letter, both blunt and personal, emphasized that Jackson did not feel safe if Combs were allowed to walk free.

"He is very dangerous," 50 Cent wrote and says he wouldn't feel safe if the Hip Hop mogul walked free.

The statement comes as Combs' legal team pushes for a reduced sentence of 14 months, which would essentially amount to time served. Prosecutors, however, have requested a significantly longer prison term, citing multiple allegations of abuse, threats and coercive behavior against Combs.

As reported by NBC News, Combs, 55, has been embroiled in a series of legal battles over the past year, including high-profile allegations from singer Cassie Ventura and other accusers, who have also submitted victim statements to the court. Several of those letters echoed 50 Cent's concerns, calling Combs a danger to their safety and well-being.

According to Billboard, the latest twist in the decades-long feud between 50 Cent and Combs has drawn sharp reactions online. Some observers viewed Jackson's intervention as petty trolling, while others praised him for voicing what victims may be too fearful to say publicly.

The rivalry between the two moguls goes back over ten years. It often shows up in interviews, social media posts, and discussions in the hip-hop industry. Jackson has often mocked Combs in memes and commentary. However, his latest move takes the conflict from entertainment gossip to the courtroom.

50 Cent's history gives more depth to his worries. He has survived several shootings and stabbings. Jackson has frequently talked about how trauma and resilience have shaped his view of the world. His public position in Combs' case seems to show both his long-lasting dislike and his personal sense of caution.

The judge in Combs' case has not indicated when a decision will be made on sentencing, but with high-profile figures now weighing in, the proceedings have become a flashpoint in both the hip-hop community and the broader debate over celebrity accountability.

Whether Jackson's letter will influence the outcome remains uncertain. What is clear is that the clash between two of hip-hop's most recognizable figures shows no signs of cooling, even in the courtroom.