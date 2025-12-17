50 Cent Labels Jim Jones' Podcast Team 'Squatters' Over a $250K Debt Trap

Rapper and media mogul 50 Cent has stirred controversy in the hip-hop community by accusing Jim Jones and his podcast team of squatting at a Bronx location tied to the rapper, alleging an unpaid debt of $250,000.

As per AllHipHop, the Queens native took to social media to claim that Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East are filming their growing podcast at a Bronx venue with outstanding rent. He labeled the group "squatters," a term typically used to describe individuals occupying property without permission.

Despite the podcast's growing popularity, especially after the success of shows like "Drink Champs" and "The Joe Budden Podcast," there are no public records or verified reports to back up 50 Cent's claims.

Squatting, in legal terms, refers to occupying a property without the owner's permission and refusing to leave, often involving abandoned buildings or tenants who fail to pay rent. The accusation sparked conversation among fans, who reacted with both amusement and doubt on social media.

Jim Jones has yet to respond publicly. Known for addressing conflicts through his music rather than social media memes, fans are anticipating his next move.

50 Cent Clashes With Maino After Jim Jones Criticizes Diddy Documentary

Rapper 50 Cent reignited tensions with longtime rivals Jim Jones and Maino after Jones criticized 50's documentary series about Sean "Diddy" Combs, sparking a heated exchange on social media.

The conflict, as per HipHopDX began on the podcast "Let's Rap About It," where Jim Jones, co-host alongside Maino, Fabolous and Dave East, disparaged the docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning." The series, executive produced by 50 Cent, examines allegations against Diddy including abuse, domestic violence and exploitation, as well as rumors about his involvement in the deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

Jones described the series as "more like a mockumentary" and criticized its attempt to portray Diddy negatively.

In response, 50 Cent fired back on Instagram, mocking Jones for his loyalty to Diddy and posted images making fun of Jones' selfies with prominent celebrities and referencing his financial struggles. He also targeted Maino, Fabolous and Dave East, accusing them of owing $250,000 for studio space and calling them "bums" who can't pay their bills.

Maino responded with an edited photo of 50 Cent depicted as a woman and a cryptic message referencing their past relationship and ongoing hostility.

Neither Jim Jones, Fabolous nor Dave East have publicly replied to 50 Cent's comments.

This latest flare-up follows earlier disputes between 50 Cent and Jim Jones over past conflicts involving rapper Cam'ron. In interviews, 50 Cent has admitted to manipulating Jones during their previous beef with Cam'ron, which Jones has publicly resented.

The feud continues to draw attention amid growing controversy surrounding the Diddy documentary. Fans and commentators remain divided over the allegations and the personal attacks exchanged between the rappers.