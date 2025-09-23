Cardi B Says Offset Holding Her Hostage — Demands Millions, Taxes and a House to Let Her Go

Cardi B's very public divorce war with Offset has heated up, with the rapper alleging that he's demanding millions, tax returns, and real estate for agreeing to dissolve their marriage.

In discussing a conversation on X Spaces, Cardi B shared in-depth about the turmoil going on behind the scenes.

"The only way I can get out of my marriage [is] if I pay for somebody else's taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I'm not, I'm fighting for that," she stated.

She stated she felt trapped in the affair, claiming she won't allow Offset to dictate her future.

"I'm not gonna stop living my life because I'm practically still married because somebody want to held [sic] me hostage if I don't give them millions of dollars to get out of it. So that's what I'm going through in life."

Cardi B, who initiated divorce proceedings on July 31, 2024, in New Jersey, was married to Offset since 2017. Both have three children named Kulture, Wave, and baby Blossom, who was born during the time of the divorce.

Cardi B is now pregnant for the fourth time, first with NFL player Stefon Diggs, with a due date scheduled before she embarks on her "Little Miss Drama" tour early in 2026.

Offset, on the other hand, has three other children from past relationships. Their union has been marred by long-standing cheating accusations, and while Cardi once initiated a divorce filing in 2020, she dropped it then.

In her recent comments, Cardi didn't mince words about how the breakup is impacting her home.

"I don't like broken homes, but guess what? My kids? They don't give a f###. You wanna know why my kids don't give a f###? Because they, life have not changed," she declared.

Offset has since dropped a breakup song called "Move On," which Cardi dismissed as frivolous.

"Just sign the papers," she shot back.

Cardi B is asking for primary custody and child support. Although tensions have risen, the divorce has not yet been finalized. She remains determined not to be forced into an unjust settlement.