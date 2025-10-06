Suge Knight Mocks Diddy's Sentencing Performance— Accuses Feds of Favoritism: 'He Should've Danced His Way Out'

Ex-Death Row Records chief Suge Knight has commented on Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent sentencing, ridiculing the music industry mogul's courtroom antics and asserting that his light sentence is a sign of federal favoritism.

During an interview with "The Art of Dialogue," Knight described Diddy as seeming to be taking his sentencing like a publicity stunt.

"I mean, that's the first time in history that a person going to get sentenced and they can actually put on a campaign like they running for the president of the United States where they can show videos and pretty much everything," Suge Knight stated, as quoted by AllHipHop.

"Only thing I was waiting on was the fact that I was waiting on him to bring out the DJ and start playing music and let him do what he do best. Dance and shake that ass and end up with no time."

Knight, now serving 28 years for voluntary manslaughter, drew an analogy with Diddy's court experience, claiming he was given no chance to say anything in his defense.

"I wasn't allowed to speak. I wasn't allowed to do nothing," he said, displaying annoyance at what he feels is unfair treatment.

Diddy received a four-year and two-month prison sentence following a conviction for transporting people for prostitution. He was acquitted on the more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

At the New York sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian spoke directly to Diddy.

"You abused them, physically, emotionally and psychologically," said the judge, naming victims Cassie Ventura and one known only as Jane.

Suge Knight claimed that the sentence would have been much tougher for anyone without Diddy's supposed connections in the government.

"Like I said before, Puffy has strong ties with the government with the feds and anybody else would have been cooked, done," he said.

Former label executive Dallas Austin added that the sentence was unusually light.

"He probably got one of the best deals for decades and decades and decades," Knight said. "The deal of the centuries."

Knight is still behind bars for a 2015 hit-and-run crash that killed businessman Terry Carter. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and escaped more serious charges in a plea deal.